May means two important holidays back to back. The first Monday in May is always dedicated to the Met Gala, while the second Sunday is dedicated to Mother’s Day. While one might think they don’t have anything to do with each other, the Met Gala red carpet looks and preparation tools actually give Us great inspiration for last-minute Mother Day gifts!

If you’re still on the hunt for Mother’s Day gifts, the below beauty products used by celebrities at the Met Gala are a fantastic place to start. Not only is each of the products already approved by A-listers, they’re all also vetted by some of the best makeup artists in the world. And if you were thinking everything they’d use ahead of the red carpet would be pricey, you’d be incorrect! In fact, our lineup of 15 Mother’s Day gifts below has products starting at just $8!

CeraVe’s Hydrating Foaming Oil Cleanser

If you know a mom who’s into skincare, gift her the same fresh face that Usher had, which came from CeraVe’s Hydrating Foaming Oil Cleanser. It uses hyaluronic acid, ceramides, squalane and triglycerides to cleanse skin without stripping it!

$20 You Save 10% On Sale: $18 See it!

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Beautiful Skin Foundation

Give Mom a red carpet-worthy foundation with the Charlotte’s Beautiful Skin Foundation from Charlotte Tilbury that was used on the famous faces of Lana Del Ray, Sarah Jessica Parker, Demi Moore, Emily Ratajkowski and more.

$49.00 See it!

Lancôme Advanced Génifique Hydrogel Melting Sheet Mask

Boost Mom’s self-care routine with the Lancôme Advanced Génifique Hydrogel Melting Sheet Mask that was used by Da’Vine Joy Randolph pre-red carpet. In as short as 10 minutes, this mask could help boost skin radiance, plumpness and smoothness.

$15.00 See it!

Tweezerman Brow Scissors & Brush

Give Mom the gift of brows as perfectly shaped as Gabrielle Union’s were on the red carpet with the Tweezerman Brow Scissors and Brush. Helping to perfect the brows, the scissors are made of high-quality and durable stainless steel, and the spoolie is professional-grade.

$22.00 See it!

Emi Jay Mini Boar Bristle Brush

You could get Mom a basic hair brush, or you could get her this luxe version from Emi Jay that was used for Emma Chamberlain’s sleek, slicked-back hair look. Great for smoothly detangling the hair, the brush is made with an organic bamboo handle and natural boar bristles and has a beautiful pink marbled design.

$42.00 See it!

Moroccanoil Hydrating Shampoo

Give Mom the gift of healthy, glossy locks like Penelope Cruz’s with the Moroccanoil Hydrating Shampoo, which has been purchased by over 10,000 Amazon shoppers in the last month. The shampoo increases hydration, smoothness and shine in hair thanks to its powerful formula made of red algae, antioxidant-rich argan oil, vitamin A and vitamin E.

$25.00 See it!

Kate Somerville HydraKate Illuminating SPF 50+ Drop

Help Mom prep her skincare routine for summer the same way Lizzo did for the Met Gala with the Kate Somerville HydraKate Illuminating SPF 50+ Drops. A three-in-one formula, these drops protect the skin with an SPF of 50, hydrate with ectoin and illuminate the skin with sheer mineral pigments.

$46.00 See it!

SK-II Facial Treatment Mask

Mom’s skin will be more hydrated than ever before with the SK-II Facial Treatment Mask that Ayo Edebiri used pre-makeup while preparing for the Met Gala. This luxurious facial mask immerses the skin in hydration, helping to give the skin a flawless complexion.

$86 You Save 7% On Sale: $80 See it!

St. Tropez Self Tan Suprême Violet Bronzing Mousse

Give Mom the gift of a sun-kissed glow just like Ashley Graham’s red carpet-worthy one with the St. Tropez Self Tan Suprême Violet Bronzing Mousse. This self tanner uses tones of violet to give you a deep, dark tan and uses ​​professional strength tri-tan technology to ensure a long-lasting formula.

$48.00 See it!

Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Primer

Mom will love the way the Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Primer preps the skin for makeup and locks it in for a night as long as the Met Gala. Keke Palmer used this primer pre-Met since it holds makeup in place for up to 12 hours and prevents makeup from caking and melting.

$38.00 See it!

Dieux Forever Eye Mask

When you gift Mom the Dieux Forever Eye Masks, let her know that celebrities like Diane von Furstenberg, Chloe Sevigny, Taraji P Henson and LaLa Anthony used them too. The reusable eye patches have a lifting effect to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles within just 10-20 minutes.

$17.00 See it!

Beautyblender Bounce Always On Radiant Skin Tint

Introduce Mom to the Beautyblender Bounce Always On Radiant Skin Tint that Lea Michele and Dove Cameron used to get their flawless, camera-ready skin. The skin tint provides a light touch of coverage to perfect the skin without caking it over. It also has an incredibly hydrating formula that includes hyaluronic acid and niacinamide and provides 12-hour wear.

$29.00 See it!

Revlon ColorStay Skin Awaken 5-in-1 Concealer

Both Ashley Graham and Madelyn Cline used the Revlon ColorStay Skin Awaken 5-in-1 Concealer to brighten their under eyes for the red carpet, and now your mom can too. Hence the name, the concealer’s five-in-one formula brightens and hydrates, provides 24-hour wear, is transfer-resistant, is infused with caffeine and vitamin D and has a lightweight feel.

$13 You Save 38% On Sale: $8 See it!

Wyn Beauty Word of Mouth Max Comfort Matte Lipstick

Give Mom the chance to be a leader in testing out Serena Williams‘ new beauty line, Wyn Beauty, by gifting her the brand’s Word of Mouth Max Comfort Matte Lipstick that she used on the red carpet. Williams used the shade Explain, but it also comes in several other beautiful colors and has 24-hour wear.

$20.00 See it!

Kerasilk Smoothing Mask

Show Mom that she too can get lustrous, smooth hair with the Kerasilk Smoothing Mask that Camila Morrone used to prep her hair for Met Gala styling. The vegan mask contains biomimetic silk and shea oil, which nourishes and conditions hair and works all hair types.

$48.00 See it!