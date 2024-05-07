Your account
Fun Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gift Ideas That She’ll Love

Photo by Vera Vita/Getty Images

Have you taken a peek at your calendar lately? We’re officially five days away from celebrating the maternal figures in our lives in honor of Mother’s Day. Classic gift ideas like flowers and family-oriented brunches probably are the first thing that comes to mind when you think of the special Sunday.
If you want to show your mom love in a way she least expects it, try looking at her hobbies or personality type.

Is she the type of mom that thrives on adrenaline? Perhaps she’s always calling to schedule binge-watching sessions with you. Little peeps into her personality often determine what gifts she’ll like and actually use. From gifts for adventurous moms to presents for homebodies, we’ve got you covered with fun, last-minute gift ideas.

For Moms Who Like To Walk on the Wide Side

Impala Roller Skates Marawa High Heels
Zappos

Is the mom in your life a thrill seeker? If she loves adventure and spending time in the great outdoors, these roller skates may be the gift for her. Along with a super-cute sparkly print, they have a high-heel design that’s out of this world!

For Moms Like To Spend Quality Time Together

Tortilla Blanket
Amazon

Is your mom a notoriously cuddler? She’ll be excited to binge-watch her favorite TV series under this tortilla-shaped blanket.

For Moms Who Swear They’re a Mixologist

Betty Buzz
Amazon

Does your mom swear she was a bartender in another life? Whether she’s always whipping up new cocktails or opting for booze-free options, she’ll be able to make drinks easier with the help of Blake Lively‘s Betty Buzz Premium Sparkling Soda Pack.

For Moms Who Love Beauty

Billie Eilish 2
Ulta Beauty

Is your mom your go-to source for all things beauty? You know, the person who’s skin is so soft or always smells so good? Picking gifts that help them relax, unwind, and indulge in their love of beauty is always a good idea. The Eilish No. 2 Eau de Parfum by Billie Eilish is a woody floral fragrance that will make her feel like she’s transported to an enchanted forest.

For Moms Who Are Homebodies

Candle
Amazon

Some moms enjoy spending quality time at home. When it comes to those types of ladies, it’s all about ensuring they’re comfortable. This hilarious candle is a sure way to make her smile while the calming lavender scent helps her unwind.

