Spring is all about new beginnings! New weather, new mood and a new wardrobe. If you want to step up your spring style without breaking the bank, then you’ve come to the right place. You don’t need to splurge on luxury looks to come across as chic. Save your money and shop these affordable essentials instead!

We found 21 inexpensive items that will easily elevate your aesthetic for warmer days ahead. We’re talking dreamy dresses, trendy tops, soft sweaters, stylish shoes and hot handbags. Don’t miss these must-see deals!

Dresses

1. Pretty in pink! This long-sleeve belted swing dress is our new favorite piece for spring and summer. We’ll even rock this mini as a cover-up to the beach — originally $40, now just $30!

2. This knit bodycon midi dress is super flattering and surprisingly forgiving! Dress to impress on date night in this sleeveless number — just $41!

3. This puff-sleeve gingham midi dress is giving cottagecore at its finest! Girly and twirly for a spring fling — originally $58, now just $46!

4. Easy-breezy! Take this wrap midi dress with flutter sleeves from Sunday services to Sunday night dinner — originally $61, now just $48!

Tops

5. Eye-catching eyelet! This Pretty Garden eyelet top is one of the hottest new releases for spring on Amazon — just $43!

6. This striped button-down shirt may seem like your typical menswear top, but the smocked cuffs add a feminine touch — just $34!

7. Need a versatile top you can take from work to the weekend? This short-sleeve button-down blouse feels like something you might find at Anthropologie — just $33!

8. Flower power! This floral boho-chic long-sleeve blouse is breathable and beautiful — originally $37, now just $29!

Sweaters

9. This MakeMeChic textured cardigan looks so much more expensive than it is! Complete with pearl buttons, this sweater is stylish and sophisticated — just $35!

10. Florals for spring? Groundbreaking. This darling floral cardigan will make your spring style blossom — just $39!

11. Half pink and half orange, this color-block cardigan just screams spring! Whoever said orange was the new pink clearly didn’t think about combining the two shades — originally $40, now just $30!

12. Since spring is a transitional season for weather (not too cold and not too hot), this cap-sleeve sweater is the perfect piece. Available in 20 different colors — just $33!

13. This V-neck collared pullover feels like something a rich Hamptons mom would wear while shopping in town — just $46!

Shoes

14. Featuring a straw block heel and lace-up straps, these nude-heeled sandals are officially our go-to neutral shoes for spring and summer — just $45!

15. On point! These comfy pointed-toe mules look like Rothy’s but for a fraction of the cost — just $39!

16. Looking for an affordable alternative to the popular Hermès sandals? These slides are on sale right now at Amazon for over $700 less than the designer pair — originally $40, now just $31!

17. Silver lining! These silver square-toe Mary Jane ballet flats feel high fashion — just $59!

Handbags

18. Shoppers say this straw handbag from The Drop looks high-end! We can’t wait to tote this purse on our next vacay — just $40!

19. Think pink! This bubblegum pink woven handbag is such a fun accent piece — originally $40, now just $34!

20. Rosé All Day? That’s our motto for spring and summer! This pink-tone beaded clutch is too cute — just $59!

21. Almost every review for this vegan leather shoulder bag calls it “cute,” and we could not agree more — just $20!