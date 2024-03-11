Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

You’re looking for a spring closet upgrade that doesn’t break the bank — welcome to the club! Maybe your first thought is to check the sale section of your favorite clothing stores, but have you thought to check Amazon (one of our favorite stores)?

Amazon might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think about fashion… maybe you think it’s too vast and overwhelming to sift through or maybe you’re simply loyal to your beloved brands. But as the saying goes, “Don’t knock it until you try it.” Amazon is one of our go-to places to shop for many reasons, one being the stylish options (of course), and another being the price range.

Amazon put some of its bestselling spring fashion dresses, rompers, tops, tanks and more on sale without really telling anyone… but we’re here to spread the news! But yes, Amazon is still vast, and yes, shopping there can be overwhelming. That’s why searched high and low to find 17 of the “best bestsellers” on sale right now (so you don’t have to). Read on!

1. Lounging around: You’re going to have some downtime this spring. Why not lounge in comfort and style? This two-piece set will keep you warm… but not too warm — originally $53, now $33!

2. Baggy beauty: This loose jumpsuit will become your new spring and summer staple. Wear it with a long-sleeve tee this spring and a tank this summer — originally $20, now $17!

3. Fluttery dress: It’s cute, it’s trendy, it’s perfect for Easter and beyond! This tiered midi dress is the ideal blend of bold, breezy and flattering — originally $59, now $49!

4. A little crochet: If you need a cardigan, we found the perfect match. Grab it in a neutral color like beige or gray or in a festive color like light purple or yellow — originally $37, now $30!

5. Pants perfected: You want something comfortable but also trendy…what to do! These flowy wide-leg pants will show you that the best of both worlds does, in fact, exist — originally $50, now $30!

6. Southern chic: Something about this flowy, ruffle sleeve top just sings Nashville. You’re going to want to wear this with a pair of jeans or with your favorite work pants for the office — originally $30, now $20!

7. Bold blocks: Why wear a generic top when you can be a walking fashion statement? You’ll be the biggest trendsetter in the neighborhood when you rock this modern-looking blouse — originally $35, now $30!

8. Waffles, anyone?: It’s still chilly outside which calls for light sweaters. This waffle-knit sweater will go with any pants you have in your closet for any season — originally $40, now $33!

9. Casual elevated: Linen has a luxe energy to it and these pants embody that vibe. Dress them up or down with a change of shoes and top — originally $33, now $30!

10. Pretty please: Versatile is an understatement with this overall romper. Wear it to the beach, out for lunch with friends, on a walk with the dog and anywhere else you want to look chic — originally $43, now $30!

11. Two-piece treat: There’s no reason to buy two separate items when you can buy both for under $20! This two-piece casual set is the definition of trendy — originally $29, now $20!

12. Fully floral: This floral blouse is the number one bestselling top in the blouses and button-down category — we certainly see why! Grab the style in either a floral pattern or solid color — originally $31, now $29!

13. Long but lightweight: This wear-with-everything long-sleeve top flatters your shape in all the right places. Try pairing it with low-rise cargo pants — originally $37, now $15!

14. A bit obsessed: We’ve never seen a dress quite like this one made of 100% cotton. The buttery-soft fabric is breathable while the square neck, lantern sleeves and smocked design bring the style — originally $40, now $28!

15. Perfectly pleated: It’s finally maxi skirt weather! This skirt has an elastic waist and stretchy material that you could probably sleep in. Bonus: It has pockets — originally $48, now $33!

16. Squared up: This top falls somewhere between a tank top and a cap-sleeve shirt. A square neckline gives it a flattering flair that you’ll feel confident wearing 24/7 — originally $22, now $20!

17. Beach boho: Tie sleeves give this ankle-length dress a unique flair. Grab it in one of 23 colors for the perfect brunch outfit — originally $60, now $46!