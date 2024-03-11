Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Nothing’s worse than the moment you realize you left your credit card at the restaurant, bar, ATM or self-checkout line. Sometimes, it all works out — a good samaritan returns it, you go back to find it there or even better, you realize it’s been in your pocket all along. But sometimes it isn’t such a happy ending… you end up having to trade date night for a night on the phone with Discover. It’s no wonder the Apple wallet is so popular!

You may be able to keep credit cards on your phone wallet, but there are other things, like your photo ID and cash, that you’ll always need a physical copy of. (Some stores don’t accept Apple Pay anyway!) In other words, physical wallets aren’t phasing out anytime soon. If you want to ensure your ID, insurance card and credit card are always with you, it’s about time you invest in a new wallet. But not just any wallet…

At just 4.2 by 3.6 inches, this compact pocket wallet is the perfect way to ensure the essentials are with you at all times regardless of the bag you choose to wear. It fits six cards and has a cash slot, plus a zipper coin pocket for your extra change. Sturdy snaps close the flap so you don’t have to worry about cards sliding out (thank goodness!).

Oh, and did we mention this functional find looks designer? Total Kate Spade vibes! The wallet comes in crosshatch leather and grain leather varieties; crosshatch leather is textured to the touch and woven-looking while grain leather is soft, smooth and shiny. There are 39 different color options to choose from, so whether you’re looking for yourself or a friend, you’re bound to find (at least) one you love!

The wallet also has a feature that we didn’t even know existed: RFID-secure technology. This prevents scanners and readers from penetrating through your wallet and stealing your card information. It’s like having an electromagnetic shield around your wallet at all times. Cool, huh?

But no need to take our word for it — nearly 34,000 reviewers give this wallet five stars! People love the size, portability, material, style and color options.

“Finally, I have found the perfect wallet for me,” one reviewer said. “I don’t carry a lot of things in my wallet, and this one has room for 2 credit cards, health insurance cards, driver’s license, car registration and auto insurance card. Add in a few dollars of folding money and all fits perfectly. When you then snap the wallet shut, it is still nice and slim and fits easily in a pocket. I ordered four more in various colors!”

We’re thinking about grabbing one for ourselves and one for each of our best girlfriends. Anyone else?

Get the Toughergun RFID-Blocking Compact Luxury Leather Pocket Wallet for $12 (originally $17) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 11, 2024, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other pocket wallets on Amazon and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals here!