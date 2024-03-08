Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’ve ever accidentally flashed someone due to a wardrobe malfunction, some of Us can (unfortunately) relate. Those situations are hard to forget at best and borderline traumatic at worst! Strapless tops, deep V-neck dresses and off-the-shoulder sweaters are particularly problematic, but a nip slip can happen in any ensemble.

Even if you don’t have an embarrassing story to tell, garments sliding around can be irritating. Instead of focusing on the conversations you’re having or the concert going on, your mind is, understandably, on making sure you don’t have an embarrassing story to tell. The solution is something you probably didn’t know even existed — but yes, a tape exists for your clothes, and no, it’s not Scotch.

This double-sided tape will allow you to move your body freely without your outfit shifting around with you. The tape is designed to hold attire in place by sticking to your skin and to the fabric of your clothes, but don’t worry — neither will be harmed in the process. Skin-friendly adhesive sticks to your skin without causing irritation or leaving a goopy residue. And unlike fabric-ruining clothespins, the tape gently peels away from the fabric without a trace.

Each strip is a half-inch wide and 3 inches long, so nobody will ever know it’s there! Actually, you might even forget it’s there. Try sticking it on the inside of button-up tops where there is occasional gapping or under your bra straps that keep sliding down. You can also stick the tape along the inside of a tube top, the seams of a V-neck dress or shirt, under the collar of a shirt or even on the outside of a coat lapel fold to secure it in place.

Each pack comes with 100 strips, so you should be covered (no pun intended) for a long time. You can keep a few strips in your purse, gym bag or office backpack at all times. You never know when you might need one! Reviewers call it a “lifesaver” and a “must for women to have.”

“It really works! Worth the money!” one said. “After trying many different brands, [I] finally found my favorite one! This purchase really worked for me. I needed something to keep my bandeau through the whole anniversary party. [It] Stayed fixed for about 10 hours! Even after I took it out at night, it was still sticky!”

So if the only thing preventing you from breaking it down on the dance floor or wearing that new dress is a sliding outfit, grab some tape and get ready to be the star of the show!

