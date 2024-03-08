Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Leather is in style, has always been in style and probably always will be in style. Whether used for jackets, pants, belts, purses or shoes, there’s something about leather that’s been alluring for decades. We can only speculate, but it might be the timeless movie Grease that’s kept it in style for so long, or maybe the durability and versatility aspects; more likely it’s a combination of the above… but mostly Grease.

With its track record, leather might be high fashion forever! But real leather is ultra-pricey, especially leather belts. That’s why faux leather is one of the best fashion hacks known to humankind — it allows you to embrace your inner Sandy Olsson without spending all of your hard-earned dollars on the style. Real leather and faux leather are very difficult to differentiate, which is great for all of Us!

These belts look expensive, but nobody would ever guess you bought them for $6 each on Amazon — and we’re not going to say anything! To cover all your bases, you need at least one black belt, a brown one and one light-colored beige or white option. At about 1-inch in width, these three belts aren’t too thick or too thin; they can be worn with jeans (of course), but also dresses, skirts and dress pants.

The belts are an easy way to add impeccable style and functionality to your aesthetic. They can dress up or dress down an outfit, adding a touch of classiness, trendiness and elegance to dresses and business pants while giving light-wash jeans a casual flair. Gold buckles can tie in gold jewelry (if that’s your thing) plus the gold hardware on your bag, so you’re guaranteed to appear coordinated!

For a birthday dinner or other fancy occasion, try wearing one of these belts around your waist with a formal and flowy dress — this provides an ultra-flattering waist contour that you can feel confident about! If you’re a corporate gal, you can rock this look at the office in multiple ways. The black and beige belts are ideal for professional attire, adding a touch (or more) of sophistication to your dress or dress pants. And for day-to-day wear, it doesn’t get more trendy than high-waist jeans, a crop top, chunky sneakers and one of these (faux) leather belts.

The belts come in sizes to fit waists from 25 inches up to 54 inches, so you’re most likely covered on that front! If you’re not crazy about the black, brown and beige color combo, there are similarly-priced three packs with different color options. Plus, if you’re more into silver, there are plenty of silver belts too! In case you can’t tell, the perfect high-fashion accessory — which also keeps your pants up — is just a click away.

See it: Get the Jasgood 3-Pack Leather Belts with Gold Buckle for $18 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

