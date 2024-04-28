Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Can you believe that Mother’s Day is almost here? We can’t! The big day is on Sunday, May 12, and there’s still time left to find the ladies of life some very special gifts. We love Cozy Earth because their bedding and bamboo-centered clothing are known for keeping your body — and home — cool and stylish. Now, the brand is running its Mother’s Day Sale, which offers 25-30% off its most popular designs. So, if we were you, we would run to Cozy Earth’s site!

From snuggly pajamas to flouncy dresses, Cozy Earth has something perfect to gift that special someone in your life or treat yourself to a new item. Nevertheless, we rounded up eight deals to shop during Cozy Earth’s Mother’s Day sale — read on to see our picks!

Stretch-Knit Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set

This Stretch-Knit Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set will move with the body while you sleep — was $195, now just $146!

The Plush Lounge Sock

The Plush Lounge Sock are a cozy option that’ll keep your little piggies nice and toasty — was $55, now just $41!

Bamboo Jogger Pant

You can never have enough joggers, and this Bamboo Jogger Pant will keep air-circulating throughout thanks to their bamboo material makeup — was $165, now just $124!

Bamboo Rib-Knit Boyfriend Sleep Dress

This Bamboo Rib-Knit Boyfriend Sleep Dress is a breezy, spacious garment to sleep in gracefully during spring and summer — was $150, now just $113!

Ultra-Soft Bamboo Jogger Shorts

Throw on these Ultra-Soft Bamboo Jogger Shorts with a T-shirt and sneakers for a sporty, casual ensemble — was $85, now just $38!

Bamboo Rib-Knit V-Neck Tank Lounge Dress

If you prefer lounging around in dresses, then you should grab this Bamboo Rib-Knit V-Neck Tank Lounge Dress for a steal while you can — was $155, now just $116!

Premium Plush Bath Towel Set

This Premium Plush Bath Towel Set will give your shower routine a much more luxe feel — was $235, now just $176!

Linen Bamboo Sheet Set

For those who tend to overheat while sleeping, this Linen Bamboo Sheet Set will help you stay cool, calm and collected during the hottest summer nights — was $389, now just $175!