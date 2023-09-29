Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Climbing between soft, comfortable sheets helps usher in a good night’s rest — but finding lightweight sheets which won’t leave you with night sweats can sometimes be a hassle. Thankfully, the search has gotten easier thanks to a new sale at Amazon. Some of the e-tailer’s bestselling bedsheets are on sale, with discounts up to a whopping 47% off!

Quite frankly, you won’t regret scoring these fantastic deals on bedroom sheets. Read ahead to shop the Amazon sale selection!

Best Zone Bedding's XL Size Sheets Simply put, Best Zone Bedding’s four-piece sheet and pillowcase set is a stunner. These comfy sheets will make you feel like woke up in a 5-star hotel! $53.41 On Sale: $39.99 You Save 25% See it!

CGK Unlimited Hotel Luxury Sheets You’ll be ready to count sheep as soon as you lay down on these luxurious, wrinkle-free sheets. $38.99 On Sale: $28.99 You Save 26% See it!

Bedsure Queen Soft Sheets No more night sweats! Featuring a microfiber fabric, these grey sheets are breathable and provide cooling effects while you’re getting beauty rest. $19.99 On Sale: $13.59 You Save 32% See it!

Utopia Bedding Sheets Set These fade and shrink-resistant sheets from Utopia Bedding are another great option. The cooling sheets received over 155,000 ratings and more than 118,000 perfect 5-star reviews from shoppers. $29.95 On Sale: $21.95 You Save 27% See it!

Mellanni Queen Sheet Set These temperature regulating sheets feature a moisture-wicking, breathable fabric. Mellani’s signature weave protects the durable sheets from stains, shrinkage, fading, wrinkles and peeling. $50.97 On Sale: $34.97 You Save 31% See it!

Best Zone Bedding Full Bed Sheets Set Looking for cotton sheets that will function flawlessly in any bedroom within your home? Look no further than these — talk about a steal! $53.41 On Sale: $39.99 You Save 25% See it!

Amazon Basics Lightweight Sheets For a bold pop of classic color, snag this chic navy blue set for only $26. Yes, seriously — it may be worth it to pick up two options for this low price! $45.84 On Sale: $26.47 You Save 42% See it!

