Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.
The rumors are true! Amazon Prime Day 2023 is making its grand return in the form of Prime Big Deal Days this fall. This is your second chance to nab the deals you missed over the summer or start checking things off your more recent wish lists!
Prime Big Deal Days will take place on October 10-11. You can learn all about the sale and see how to claim early deals and exclusive discounts via our master guide of the best Prime Day deals!
Whether you’re looking to spruce up your skincare routine, find hydrating treatments for your hair or stock your vanity with gorgeous makeup finds, you can start shopping early Prime Day beauty deals now!
The Best Early Prime Day 2023 Beauty Deals
Best Early Prime Day Skincare Deals
From serums and creams to high-tech devices, this is your chance to grab the skincare finds you’ve been yearning for. You might even discover your next holy grail!
- Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence — was $25, now $15!
- Aveeno Calm + Restore Redness Relief Moisturizing Cream — was $27, now $15!
- Foreo Luna 3 — was $219, now $186!
- QRxLabs Glycolic Acid Resurfacing Pads — was $50, now $20!
- Deciniee Jade Roller and Gua Sha Set — was $20, now $8!
Best Early Prime Day Makeup Deals
Switching to smoky shades of makeup for the colder weather? Want to try out a new blush or mascara? Let’s get you glam — for less!
- Lamora Smoky Eye Neutral Eyeshadow Palette — was $25, now $10!
- L’Oreal Paris Lash Paradise Mascara — was $13, now $7!
- Focallure Blush, Highlighter, Contour Palette — was $15, now $10!
- Kissio Lip Plumper Set — was $20, now $13!
- UCANBE Long Lasting Makeup Setting Spray Kit — was $26, now $16!
Best Early Prime Day Hair Deals
Healthy, luscious locks, here we come! Whether you want a new way of styling your hair or need a serious moisture treatment to get through winter, we have picks for you!
- Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Treatment Rinse — was $20, now $13!
- L’ange Hair Le Duo 360° Airflow Styler — was $119, now $89!
- iRestore Essential Laser Hair Growth System — was $995, now $595!
- R+Co Death Valley Dry Shampoo — was $36, now $18!
- Marc Anthony Leave-In Conditioner Spray — was $18, now $9!
Best Early Prime Day Hand and Body Deals
Worried about dry, cracked skin on your hands when the temperature drops? Want to keep your skin soft and exfoliated? Don’t skip over these deals!
- Tree Hut Shea Sugar Scrub — was $19, now $8!
- Aliver Hand Mask (5 Pairs) — was $16, now $11!
- Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Body Oil — was $15, now $7!
- Cuccio Naturale Cuticle Oil — was $14, now $9!
- Olivia Care Bath & Body Bar Green Tea Soap 4-Pack — was $16, now $10!
Looking for something else? Explore more beauty buys here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!
Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!