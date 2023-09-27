Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is back for round two! Prime Big Deal Days will take place on October 10-11, offering shoppers a second chance to nab mega-deals they may have missed over the summer.
You can learn all about the sale and see how to claim early deals and exclusive discounts via our master guide of the best Prime Day deals!
This is obviously the perfect time to grab the pricy Apple products on your wish list for less. From smartwatches to laptops, the Apple deals have already begun to arrive — shop below now, before they sell out!
Best Early Prime Day 2023 Apple Deals
Best Early Prime Day Apple Watch Deals
Been waiting patiently (or impatiently!) to upgrade your smartwatch? Looking to grab your first smartwatch ever? Numerous styles are on sale, from sporty pink picks to more classic, timeless styles!
- Apple Watch Series 9, Pink Aluminum Case, Pink Sport Band — was $441, now $390!
- Apple Watch Series 9, Storm Blue Aluminum Case, Silver Sport Band — was $461, now $420!
- Apple Watch Series 9, Midnight Aluminum Case, Midnight Sport Loop — was $529, now $490!
- Apple Watch Series 9, Gold Stainless Steel Case, Gold Milanese Loop — was $799, now $740!
- Apple Watch Series 9, Graphite Stainless Steel Case, Graphite Milanese Loop — was $799, now $740!
Best Early Prime Day Apple iPad Deals
Whether you want an iPad for work, art or play, it’s the type of tablet that won’t let you down. From older to newer generations, Amazon has numerous iPads on sale for you!
- Apple iPad Pro 12.9-Inch (6th Generation), 128 GB — was $1,099, now $999!
- Apple iPad Pro 12.9-Inch (6th Generation), 512 GB — was $1,599, now $1,479!
- Apple iPad Pro 11-Inch (4th Generation), 1 TB — was $1,499, now $1,379!
- Apple iPad Pro 11-Inch (4th Generation), 128 GB — was $999, now $929!
- Apple iPad Pro 11-Inch (4th Generation), 2 TB — was $1,899, now $1,749!
Best Early Prime Day Apple AirPod Deals
Music, podcast and audiobook lovers, these deals are for you! Upgrade to a pair of AirPods or go Max with a pair of the brand’s powerful over-ear headphones. Accessories are on sale too!
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) — were $249, now $199!
- Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) — were $169, now $150!
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)— were $129, now $99!
- Apple AirPods Max — were $549, now $480!
- Apple Wireless Charging Case for AirPods — was $79, now $63!
Best Early Prime Day Apple Computer Deals
If you’re in the market for a new laptop or desktop monitor, Prime Day is obviously going to be huge for you. Let’s take a look and see which deal matches your needs!
- Apple 2020 MacBook Air — was $999, now $750!
- Apple 2023 MacBook Air, Starlight — was $1,299, now $1,099!
- Apple 2023 MacBook Air, Silver — was $1,299, now $1,099!
- Apple 2023 MacBook Air, Midnight — was $1,499, now $1,299!
- Apple Studio Display — was $1,599, now $1,499!
Looking for something else? Shop more Apple products here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!
