Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is back for round two! Prime Big Deal Days will take place on October 10-11, offering shoppers a second chance to nab mega-deals they may have missed over the summer.

You can learn all about the sale and see how to claim early deals and exclusive discounts via our master guide of the best Prime Day deals!

This is obviously the perfect time to grab the pricy Apple products on your wish list for less. From smartwatches to laptops, the Apple deals have already begun to arrive — shop below now, before they sell out!

Best Early Prime Day 2023 Apple Deals

Best Early Prime Day Apple Watch Deals

Been waiting patiently (or impatiently!) to upgrade your smartwatch? Looking to grab your first smartwatch ever? Numerous styles are on sale, from sporty pink picks to more classic, timeless styles!

Best Early Prime Day Apple iPad Deals

Whether you want an iPad for work, art or play, it’s the type of tablet that won’t let you down. From older to newer generations, Amazon has numerous iPads on sale for you!

Best Early Prime Day Apple AirPod Deals

Music, podcast and audiobook lovers, these deals are for you! Upgrade to a pair of AirPods or go Max with a pair of the brand’s powerful over-ear headphones. Accessories are on sale too!

Best Early Prime Day Apple Computer Deals

If you’re in the market for a new laptop or desktop monitor, Prime Day is obviously going to be huge for you. Let’s take a look and see which deal matches your needs!

Looking for something else? Shop more Apple products here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2023 Home Deals — Up to 62% Off Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change. It’s back! Amazon Prime Day is making a return for fall 2023, this time under the name of Prime Big Deal […]

Related: The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Clothing Deals — Up to 81% Off Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change. Don’t want to wait until summer for the next Amazon Prime Day? No need! The Prime Big Deal Days event is […]

Related: Amazon Prime Big Deal Days! What We Know and the Best Early Deals Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change. Hate waiting an entire year for the return of Amazon Prime Day? You’re in for a treat! Amazon just announced Prime […]