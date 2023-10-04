Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

I’ve often joked that if I could bring one thing with me to a desert island, it would be a massager. Massages are my guilty pleasure! While other people prefer facials and manicures on a spa day, I’m in my robe ready for full-body relaxation. There’s no better feeling than the pure bliss of getting those knots kneaded out!

As much as I’d love to treat myself to a weekly treatment, I can’t afford that luxury. Professional massages can be pretty pricey, but you can still get your self-care fix without a trip to the spa! Years ago during a White Elephant exchange over the holidays, I received this back and neck massage pillow, and it’s become one of my prized possessions! Featuring rotating nodes with added heat, this hands-free massager provides soothing relief on the go. Position this pillow underneath your back while lying on the couch watching TV or strap it to your chair while you’re working.

Right now, you can snag this top-rated massage tool for 50% off at Amazon! Read on to learn more about this game-changing gadget.

Get the Zyllion Back and Neck Massager with Heat for just $42 (originally $85) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 4, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Zyllion Back and Neck Massager with Heat delivers a deep tissue massage from the comfort of your own home! This massage device targets your neck and back, but you can also use it on your calves, thighs or other areas of the body. Designed with ergonomic contouring, this massage pillow fits your figure for optimum comfort. Convenient and compact, this portable pillow is your new favorite travel companion! There’s even a car adapter included.

Now that the weather is getting colder and our muscles are getting stiffer, this heated massage device will warm you up and loosen up your joints. Perfect for pampering yourself after a long day of work. But don’t worry about any safety hazards! This massage device comes with overheat protection and automatically shuts off after 20 minutes.

This Zyllion Back and Neck Massager makes a great gift for birthdays or the upcoming holidays. And with over 47,000 reviews, it’s clearly a crowdpleaser with customers. Score this self-care device on sale from Amazon ASAP!

