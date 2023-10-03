Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 was so big this year, it’s actually coming back for a second round. It’s true! This fall, we’re getting a second chance at savings. Another Prime-exclusive, two-day shopping event is heading your way!

Prime Big Deal Days will take place on October 10-11. You can learn all about the sale and see how to claim early deals and exclusive discounts via our master guide of the best Prime Day deals!

We always save big purchases like mattresses or a new sheet set for huge sale events like these, so we’re so grateful to have another opportunity at mega-markdowns. Shop our early deal picks below and get ready to sleep like a baby!

The Best Early Prime Day 2023 Mattress and Bedding Deals

Best Early Prime Day Mattress Deals

According to Sleep Foundation, mattresses should be replaced every six to eight years. Many of us wait longer than that, as we don’t want to spend the money on a replacement. Luckily, Prime Big Deal Days has amazing finds at low prices, from memory foam must-haves to cooling cushioning!

Best Early Prime Day Sheet Set Deals

Whether you prefer bamboo or microfiber (or another type of material), you’re bound to find a new set of sheets in this sale that will help you snooze soundly. Solid shades and patterns available!

Best Early Prime Day Pillow Deals

While we can wait longer for mattresses, Sleep Foundation actually recommends replacing your pillows every one to two years. Let’s use this opportunity to do so for less! Whether you want a pillow for your head or for your entire body, we have picks for you!

Best Early Prime Day Bedding Accessory Deals

Certain bedding accessories can be the cherry on top to a great mattress, sheet set or pillow. From cozy mattress toppers to mattress protectors, these “extra” buys may end up being total essentials!

