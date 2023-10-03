Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.
Amazon Prime Day 2023 was so big this year, it’s actually coming back for a second round. It’s true! This fall, we’re getting a second chance at savings. Another Prime-exclusive, two-day shopping event is heading your way!
Prime Big Deal Days will take place on October 10-11. You can learn all about the sale and see how to claim early deals and exclusive discounts via our master guide of the best Prime Day deals!
We always save big purchases like mattresses or a new sheet set for huge sale events like these, so we’re so grateful to have another opportunity at mega-markdowns. Shop our early deal picks below and get ready to sleep like a baby!
The Best Early Prime Day 2023 Mattress and Bedding Deals
Best Early Prime Day Mattress Deals
According to Sleep Foundation, mattresses should be replaced every six to eight years. Many of us wait longer than that, as we don’t want to spend the money on a replacement. Luckily, Prime Big Deal Days has amazing finds at low prices, from memory foam must-haves to cooling cushioning!
- Molblly Queen Mattress — was $310, now $215!
- Nectar Queen Mattress — was $899, now $699!
- Signature Design by Ashley Chime Memory Foam Mattress — was $536, now $328!
- Iyee Nature Queen Mattress — was $300, now $190!
- Molblly Tri-Folding Travel Mattress — was $110, now $60!
Best Early Prime Day Sheet Set Deals
Whether you prefer bamboo or microfiber (or another type of material), you’re bound to find a new set of sheets in this sale that will help you snooze soundly. Solid shades and patterns available!
- Hotel Sheets Direct Bamboo Viscose Sheets, Queen — was $99, now $75!
- Utopia Bedding Queen Sheet Set — was $30, now $16!
- Italian Luxury Microfiber Sheet Set — was $30, now $25!
- Belador Silky Soft Queen Sheet Set — was $60, now $18!
- JSD Floral Printed Sheet Set, Queen — was $33, now $23!
Best Early Prime Day Pillow Deals
While we can wait longer for mattresses, Sleep Foundation actually recommends replacing your pillows every one to two years. Let’s use this opportunity to do so for less! Whether you want a pillow for your head or for your entire body, we have picks for you!
- Xtreme Comforts Memory Foam Pillow — was $50, now $34!
- EnerPlex Body Pillow for Adults — was $45, now $28!
- Osteo Cervical Pillow for Neck Pain — was $70, now $50!
- Bluewave Slim Gel Memory Foam Pillow — was $50, now $40!
- YourFacePillow Anti-Wrinkle Beauty Pillow — was $100, now $80!
Best Early Prime Day Bedding Accessory Deals
Certain bedding accessories can be the cherry on top to a great mattress, sheet set or pillow. From cozy mattress toppers to mattress protectors, these “extra” buys may end up being total essentials!
- Luna Queen Mattress Protector — was $48, now $35!
- UltraBlock Mattress Bag for Moving/Storage — was $43, now $19!
- Tempur-Pedic 3-Inch Mattress Topper, Twin — was $299, now $209!
- CGK Unlimited Dust Ruffle Bed Skirt, Queen — was $36, now $27!
- BedJet 3 Cooling Fan + Heating Air — was $599, now $489!
Looking for something else? Shop more bedding and bedroom furniture/decor here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!
Not done shopping just yet? See more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!