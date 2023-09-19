Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Hate waiting an entire year for the return of Amazon Prime Day? You’re in for a treat! Amazon just announced Prime Big Deal Days for 2023. This event will essentially function as another Prime Day.

Whether you’re starting your holiday shopping or picking up items you missed over the summer, Prime Big Deal Days gives Amazon Prime members a chance to nab some major savings.

What Are Prime Big Deal Days?

Like Prime Day, Prime Big Deal Days will be a two-day event filled with exclusive savings for Amazon Prime members. The 48-hour event will be available in 19 countries (including the United States).

“We’re giving our Prime members yet another way to save, with deals on some of the most wanted gifts of the season,” said Jamil Ghani, Vice President of Amazon Prime.

When Will Prime Big Deal Days Be?

This mega-shopping event will begin on October 10 at 3:00 a.m. EDT and run through October 11 at 3pm ET.

How Do I Sign Up for Prime?

Before we go any further, we need to make sure you’re a Prime member! It’s the only way to access Prime Big Deal Days savings. Sign up for Prime — or start a free trial — through this link to make sure you’re all set for the event.

What Will Be on Sale?

“Members can shop deals across categories like fashion, home and toys that include some of our most popular items during Prime Big Deal Days,” said Ghani. You can expect deals on everything from Amazon Devices to renowned brands across all categories. There’s a high chance you’ll be able to find a deal for most products on your wish list!

What Will Be the Most Popular Categories?

According to Statista, the top 10 leading product categories purchased by Prime Day shoppers in 2023 included home goods, household essentials, apparel and shoes, consumer electronics, beauty and cosmetics, health and wellness, toys and video games, pet care, small appliances and smart home devices.

We can expect to see the same categories leading the way for Prime Big Deal Days!

How Can I Prepare?

Along with signing up for Prime, there are multiple ways to prepare for Prime Big Deal Days.

Want to nab invite-only doorbuster deals? You can request an invite now, and if you’re selected, you’ll receive an email during Prime Big Deal Days to nab your exclusive deal during the limited-time event. You can see a list of invite-only deals on this page. Select savings include 60% off Blink Outdoor home security, 46% off the Philips 3000 Series Air Fryer and 55% off the Jabra Elite 7 wireless earbuds.

You can also prepare by setting up personalized deal alerts. Just visit the Prime Big Deal Days page on your Amazon Shopping app to create deal alerts for your most-wanted products.

In addition, if you save items to your wish list or cart in advance, Alexa can notify you up to 24 hours before the sale about any applicable deals!

How Can I Make Sure I Don’t Miss Anything?

Can I Start Shopping Deals Now?

That’s why we’re here! Many amazing early deals have already dropped. Brands like to get in on the action early so shoppers don’t miss out. We’ve picked out 90(!) of the very best early deals for you to shop below!

The Absolute Best Early Deals for Prime Big Deal Days

Home Goods and Decor

Want a cozier home? Or are you focused on chic decor? Looking for quicker, more efficient ways to tidy up? Regardless of your goals, there are Prime deals waiting for you!

From diffusers and humidifiers that look like they were plucked straight out of an art museum to pre-strung Christmas trees and cordless Dyson vacuums, the early home deals are out of this world!

Fashion

If you’ve started swapping out your summer clothing for your fall threads, you’re likely realizing you need more replacements than expected. Whether you need a new jacket to replace a tattered one or don’t want to miss out on some of the season’s hottest jewelry trends, this is your moment!

This Prime Day-like sale is the perfect opportunity to revamp your wardrobe, your shoe rack, your accessory collection and more!

Electronics/Tech

Been saving up for a new TV? Looking for some smart devices to make life a little easier? Or maybe you’re finally ready to make the upgrade to a reliable pair of wireless headphones. All eyes are on electronics right now!

From laptops to small yet powerful tech accessories, this sale has it all. Save hundreds or more on game-changing purchases!

Beauty

Makeup lover? It’s the perfect time of year to trade out peaches and pale pinks for berries and wine reds. Skincare enthusiast? Let’s swap our lightweight mists and gel-creams for concentrated serums and soothing moisturizers. Hoping for good hair days? You’ll need some A+ treatments and tools!

Whether you’re already a big-time beauty babe or are just starting to dip your toe into the glam pool, Prime Big Deal Days is a can’t-miss shopping destination!

Health and Wellness

Whether you need essentials for your medicine cabinet or want to use this sale as an opportunity to try an innovative wellness product, we have picks for you. From cute bandages to sleep solutions, you’re about to “get well soon” even sooner!

Health and wellness mean different things for everyone, but we’re confident that you’ll find something in this sale that floats your boat and leaves you feeling fabulous!

Toys and Games

Do you prefer video games or board games? Lawn games? Card games? You’ll find all of the above on sale during Prime Big Deal Days. And don’t forget about toys for your little ones!

Create your own Barbie Land with dolls and accessories or get ready for an energetic Nerf battle with our top toy and game picks!

Pet Care

Do you have a perfect pup or cute cat you adore? Maybe both? Or perhaps you have a less common pet, like a bird, bunny, snake or lizard. Regardless, we all feel the same — we want to treat them well. That said, we also don’t want them to destroy our house with fur, accidents and odors!

Keep your pets happy with toys, comfy beds and treats, and keep your home clean and fresh with efficient tools and products. Shop our faves below!

Kitchen and Dining

While we covered home essentials above, kitchen and dining finds deserve their own category. From small appliances that make meal preparation easier to nice serving sets you can place out for guests, this sale is like a treasure trove of kitchen and dining deals!

Ready to create the kitchen or dining room of your dreams — all while saving some serious cash? Let’s do this!

Celebrity Favorites

Of course, celebrities are our bread and butter — so when we get to shop their favorite products on sale? What more could we ask for? Some stars even have their own Amazon storefronts!

From stunning beauty and fashion buys to cozy and convenient home picks, we’re going to show you 10 celeb-approved picks below that will help you live an A-list life!

Looking for something else? Explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

