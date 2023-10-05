Your account
The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2023 Ugg Deals — Up to 61% Off

Ugg Prime Day deals
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s finally our favorite time of year! Fall is the superior season — we don’t make the rules. There’s truly nothing better than sweater weather. Crisp air, scented candles and cozy clothing! And when it comes to soft styles, Ugg takes the cake.

Known for signature sheepskin boots and slippers, Ugg is the ultimate face of fall fashion. Unfortunately, most Uggs cost more than our monthly electricity bill! This coveted brand rarely goes on sale, but we found the best early Amazon Prime Day deals from Ugg and its sister company, Koolaburra by Ugg.

Step one: Sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership!

Part two of Amazon Prime Day 2023 is almost here! On October 10 and 11, save big on a wide selection of Amazon products with Prime Big Deal Days. But in order to take advantage of this epic sale, you need to have an Amazon Prime membership. If you sign up for a subscription today, you’ll get a free 30-day trial to test out all the perks. Not only will you receive free and fast shipping on Amazon purchases, you’ll also gain unlimited access to TV and movie streaming.

Discover more Prime Day Deals!

Check out our Prime Day guide to learn more about the best Amazon Prime Day deals you do not want to miss! From sweaters to skincare, these markdowns are major.

The Best Ugg Deals at Amazon

But for right now, let’s focus on Uggs! We rounded up 13 pieces that will keep you warm through winter. Boots! Blankets! Socks! Slippers! Snag these steals before they sell out.

These Cozy Sheepskin Mules

UGG Women's Janaya Cozy Mule, Black, 6
UGG
Was $130On Sale: $50You Save 62%
See It!

These Short Sheepskin Boots

Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Short Fashion Boot, Chestnut, 8 US
Koolaburra by UGG
Was $88On Sale: $80You Save 9%
See It!

This Hooded Cardigan Sweater

UGG womens Judith Cardigan Sweater, Grey, Medium-Large US
UGG
Was $148On Sale: $100You Save 32%
See It!

These Sheepskin Bow Boots

Koolaburra by UGG Women's Victoria Short Fashion Boot, Black/Black/Black, 9 US
Koolaburra by UGG
Was $100On Sale: $90You Save 10%
See It!

These Super Fluff Slippers

UGG Women's Super Fluff Slipper, Burnt Olive, 9
UGG
Was $120On Sale: $55You Save 54%
See It!

This Zebra Print Throw Blanket

UGG Unisex-Adult Duffield Throw II, White Zebra, 0
UGG
Was $98On Sale: $80You Save 18%
See It!

These Faux Fur Slip-On Shoes

Koolaburra by UGG Women's ADVAY Slip-ON Fashion Boot, Chestnut, 9
Koolaburra by UGG
Was $75On Sale: $65You Save 13%
See It!

These Cozy Chenille Socks

UGG womens Cozy Chenille Casual Sock, Seashell Pink, One Size US
UGG
Was $30On Sale: $20You Save 33%
See It!

These Tall Suede Boots

Koolaburra by UGG Women's Chestnut Koola Tall Boot - 09 M US
Koolaburra by UGG
Was $100On Sale: $90You Save 10%
See It!

These Waterproof Clear Mini Boots

UGG womens Classic Clear Mini Ankle Boot, Natural/Black, 7 US
UGG
Was $160On Sale: $120You Save 25%
See It!

This Cotton-Blend Crewneck

UGG Women's Tenley Crewneck, Grey Heather, Medium
UGG
Was $78On Sale: $36You Save 54%
See It!

These Mini Ankle Boots

Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Mini II Ankle Boot, Chestnut, 9
Koolaburra by UGG
Was $85On Sale: $75You Save 12%
See It!

These Waterproof Rain Boots

UGG Women's Droplet Rain Boot, Samba RED, 8
UGG
Was $75On Sale: $60You Save 20%
See It!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Not done shopping? Check out more of our favorite early Amazon Prime Day deals below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

