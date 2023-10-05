Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
It’s finally our favorite time of year! Fall is the superior season — we don’t make the rules. There’s truly nothing better than sweater weather. Crisp air, scented candles and cozy clothing! And when it comes to soft styles, Ugg takes the cake.
Known for signature sheepskin boots and slippers, Ugg is the ultimate face of fall fashion. Unfortunately, most Uggs cost more than our monthly electricity bill! This coveted brand rarely goes on sale, but we found the best early Amazon Prime Day deals from Ugg and its sister company, Koolaburra by Ugg.
The Best Ugg Deals at Amazon
But for right now, let’s focus on Uggs! We rounded up 13 pieces that will keep you warm through winter. Boots! Blankets! Socks! Slippers! Snag these steals before they sell out.
These Cozy Sheepskin Mules
These Short Sheepskin Boots
This Hooded Cardigan Sweater
These Sheepskin Bow Boots
These Super Fluff Slippers
This Zebra Print Throw Blanket
These Faux Fur Slip-On Shoes
These Cozy Chenille Socks
These Tall Suede Boots
These Waterproof Clear Mini Boots
This Cotton-Blend Crewneck
These Mini Ankle Boots
These Waterproof Rain Boots
