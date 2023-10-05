Your account
The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2023 Outerwear Deals

By
Amazon Prime Day outerwear deals
Getty Images

Outerwear is a fall fashion essential! After all, transitional weather is only temporary. Soon enough, we’ll need a jacket or coat to keep Us warm through winter. Layering pieces are not just functional, they’re also fashionable. As soon as we throw on a trench coat or leather jacket, our outfit immediately feels elevated.

Shopping for new outerwear for the season? Don’t splurge on full-price styles when you could score deals from Amazon Prime Day instead!

Don’t have an Amazon Prime membership? Sign up now!

First things first — you’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription if you want to soak up all the Prime Day savings. Sign up now for a free 30-day trial to give the membership a test drive! What comes with Amazon Prime? If you’re a serial shopper like Us, you’ll appreciate the fast and free shipping on all your purchases. Plus, you’ll get unlimited Prime Video streaming, so you can watch your favorite TV shows and movies on demand. Click here to join Amazon Prime today!

Check out more Prime Day Deals!

Mark your calendars for October 10 and 11 — it’s Prime Big Deal Days, an extension of Amazon Prime Day 2023! Check out our Prime Day guide here to learn more about this sitewide sale and score the best Prime Day deals!

The Best Outerwear Deals at Amazon

It’s never too early to start shopping for outerwear deals on Amazon! We curated a list of the most fashion-forward fall markdowns, from trench coats to tweed blazers and puffers to pea coats. Step up your sweater weather style in these chic staples!

This Long Belted Coat

Womens Classic Coat Lapel Collar Open Front Belted Long Jacket
Ladiyo
Was $157On Sale: $80You Save 49%
See It!

This Wool-Blend Shacket

MEROKEETY Womens 2023 Fall Long Sleeve Wool Shacket Jacket Lapel Button Down Coats Outwear with Pockets, Oatmeal, XL
MEROKEETY
Was $60On Sale: $49You Save 18%
See It!

This Cropped Puffer Vest

AUTOMET Puffer Vest Women Sleeveless Winter Cropped Outerwear Warm Puffer Lightweight Stand-up Collar Down with Pockets
AUTOMET
Was $60On Sale: $35You Save 42%
See It!

This Plaid Coat

PUWEI Women's Long Flannel Plaid Jacket Shacket Cozy Lapel Button Down Shirt Jacket Fuzzy Trench Coat(1448-LightGrey-M)
PUWEI
Was $58On Sale: $39You Save 33%
See It!

This Oversized Denim Jacket

Dokotoo Women's Casual Boyfriend Oversized Lapel Button Up Long Sleeve Denim Trucker Jacket Distressed Ripped Denim Jackets Fray Hem Tassels Jean Jacket for Women with Pockets, (US 8-10) M,Black
Dokotoo
Was $61On Sale: $47You Save 23%
See It!

This Fuzzy Fleece Bomber Jacket

MIROL Women's Sherpa Fleece Jacket Faux Fuzzy Long Sleeve Casual Zip Up Bomber Coat
MIROL
Was $60On Sale: $45You Save 25%
See It!

This Corduroy Shacket

Dokotoo Ladies Corduroy Shacket Jackets for Women Fashion Contrast Color Block Oversized Hooded Long Sleeve Flannel Shirts Button Down Pocketed Casual Winter Fall 2023 Cardigans Outerwear Khaki Large
Dokotoo
Was $62On Sale: $39You Save 37%
See It!

This Faux Leather Jacket With a Removable Hood

Lock and Love LL WJC1044 Womens Faux Leather Quilted Motorcycle Jacket with Hoodie S BLACK
Lock and Love
Was $70On Sale: $60You Save 14%
See It!

This Puffer Jacket

MEROKEETY Women's Long Sleeve Full Zip Puffer Coats Stand Collar Pockets Warm Padded Down Jackets, LightKhaki, S
MEROKEETY
Was $90On Sale: $71You Save 21%
See It!

This Wool-Blend Pea Coat

chouyatou Women Elegant Notched Collar Double Breasted Wool Blend Over Coat (Medium, Black)
chouyatou
Was $100On Sale: $60You Save 40%
See It!

This Pumpkin Spice Plaid Shacket

Womens Casual Plaid Shacket Wool Blend Button Down Long Sleeve Shirts Fall Outfit 2023 Jacket Shackets Fashion Blouse 2023 Apricot
AUTOMET
Was $50On Sale: $35You Save 30%
See It!

This Steve Madden Quilted Puffer

Steve Madden Women's Long Chervron Quilted Outerwear Jacket, Titanium, Small
Steve Madden
Was $70On Sale: $49You Save 30%
See It!

This Classic Trench Coat With a Detachable Hood

CREATMO US Women's Trench Coats Casual Double Breasted Spring Fall Long Trench Coat with Belt Khaki M
CREATMO US
Was $70On Sale: $60You Save 14%
See It!

This Faux Suede Open Front Jacket

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Faux Suede Jackets 2023 Fall Clothes Long Sleeve Open Front Cropped Coat Outwear (Brown,Medium)
PRETTYGARDEN
Was $45.99On Sale: $33You Save 28%
See It!

This Corduroy Moto Jacket

Dokotoo Motorcycle Jackets for Women Winter Fall Zip Up Collar Long Sleeve Zipper Corduroy Casual Fashion Blet Cropped Outerwear Gray Medium
Dokotoo
Was $62On Sale: $50You Save 19%
See It!

This Teddy Coat

BTFBM Women's 2023 Fashion Fuzzy Fleece Outwear Button Down Warm Long Sleeve Faux Fur Jacket Sherpa Winter Coat Cardigan
BTFBM
Was $49On Sale: $42You Save 14%
See It!

This Calvin Klein Cashmere Coat

Calvin Klein Women's Classic Cashmere Wool Blend Coat, BLACK, 6
Calvin Klein
Was $200On Sale: $170You Save 15%
See It!

This Free People Lookalike Sherpa Shacket

ZESICA Womens Winter Casual Sherpa Fleece Jacket Long Sleeve Button Solid Warm Fuzzy Outwear Coat Pockets,Green,Large
ZESICA
Was $51On Sale: $45You Save 12%
See It!

This Faux Leather Moto Jacket

S P Y M Womens Faux Leather Jacket, Casual Fashion Quilted Zip Up Coat With Rib
S P Y M
Was $80On Sale: $48You Save 40%
See It!

This Tweed Blazer

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Casual Blazers Long Sleeve Open Front Button Work Office Blazer Jackets with Pockets (Tweed Black,Medium)
PRETTYGARDEN
Was $61On Sale: $51You Save 16%
See It!

This Wool-Blend Pea Coat

Tanming Women's Notch Lapel Double Breasted Wool Blend Mid Long Pea Trench Coat (Khaki-L)
Tanming
Was $58On Sale: $49You Save 16%
See It!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Not done shopping just yet? Check out more of our favorite early Amazon Prime Day deals below:

