The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2023 Outerwear Deals

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Outerwear is a fall fashion essential! After all, transitional weather is only temporary. Soon enough, we’ll need a jacket or coat to keep Us warm through winter. Layering pieces are not just functional, they’re also fashionable. As soon as we throw on a trench coat or leather jacket, our outfit immediately feels elevated.
Shopping for new outerwear for the season? Don’t splurge on full-price styles when you could score deals from Amazon Prime Day instead!
Don’t have an Amazon Prime membership? Sign up now!
First things first — you’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription if you want to soak up all the Prime Day savings. Sign up now for a free 30-day trial to give the membership a test drive! What comes with Amazon Prime? If you’re a serial shopper like Us, you’ll appreciate the fast and free shipping on all your purchases. Plus, you’ll get unlimited Prime Video streaming, so you can watch your favorite TV shows and movies on demand. Click here to join Amazon Prime today!
Check out more Prime Day Deals!
Mark your calendars for October 10 and 11 — it’s Prime Big Deal Days, an extension of Amazon Prime Day 2023! Check out our Prime Day guide here to learn more about this sitewide sale and score the best Prime Day deals!
The Best Outerwear Deals at Amazon
It’s never too early to start shopping for outerwear deals on Amazon! We curated a list of the most fashion-forward fall markdowns, from trench coats to tweed blazers and puffers to pea coats. Step up your sweater weather style in these chic staples!
This Long Belted Coat
This Wool-Blend Shacket
This Cropped Puffer Vest
This Plaid Coat
This Oversized Denim Jacket
This Fuzzy Fleece Bomber Jacket
This Corduroy Shacket
This Faux Leather Jacket With a Removable Hood
This Puffer Jacket
This Wool-Blend Pea Coat
This Pumpkin Spice Plaid Shacket
This Steve Madden Quilted Puffer
This Classic Trench Coat With a Detachable Hood
This Faux Suede Open Front Jacket
This Corduroy Moto Jacket
This Teddy Coat
This Calvin Klein Cashmere Coat
This Free People Lookalike Sherpa Shacket
This Faux Leather Moto Jacket
This Tweed Blazer
This Wool-Blend Pea Coat
Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!
Not done shopping just yet? Check out more of our favorite early Amazon Prime Day deals below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!