Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2023 Celebrity-Loved Deals

By
amazon-prime-day-best-celebrity-favorite-deals
Princess Kate/Tayshia AdamsChris Jackson/Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Have you heard? It’s back! Amazon Prime Day 2023 is having a part two this year. It’s called Prime Big Deal Days, and it’s bringing us another two days of incredible savings!

Prime Big Deal Days will take place on October 10-11. You can learn all about the sale and see how to claim early deals and exclusive discounts via our master guide of the best Prime Day deals!

A sale this big means we have the rare opportunity to nab celebrity-favorite products for less. From reality stars to royals, these picks will have you shopping among the stars!

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2023 Celebrity-Favorite Deals

Best Early Prime Day Celebrity-Favorite Fashion Deals

best-prime-day-celebrity-loved-deals-katie-holmes
Katie Holmes Manny Carabel/Getty Images

With these picks, you’ll look like you have your own celebrity stylist!

Related: Hailee Steinfeld Loves These ‘Cozy, Fluffy’ Cult-Favorite Ugg Slippers

Best Early Prime Day Celebrity-Favorite Beauty Deals

best-prime-day-celebrity-loved-deals-jennifer-aniston
Jennifer Aniston Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Whether you’re getting ready for the red carpet or a farmers’ market, these beauty buys will elevate your collection!

Related: Margot Robbie Once Said She Uses This $8 Baby Ointment as Lip Balm

Best Early Prime Day Celebrity-Favorite Home Deals

best-prime-day-celebrity-loved-deals-blake-lively
Blake Lively Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Make your home feel like a million bucks with these finds!

Related: Emma Watson Says These Nasal Swabs Stop ‘You From Getting Sick’ — 61% Off Now

Looking for something else? Explore more amazing deals at Amazon here!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

amazon-prime-day-deals-under-35

Related: The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals — Under $35

best-prime-day-bedding-deals-amazon

Related: The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2023 Mattress and Bedding Deals

early Amazon Prime Day wedding deals

Related: The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2023 Wedding Deals

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

More Stories