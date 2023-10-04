Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.
Have you heard? It’s back! Amazon Prime Day 2023 is having a part two this year. It’s called Prime Big Deal Days, and it’s bringing us another two days of incredible savings!
Prime Big Deal Days will take place on October 10-11. You can learn all about the sale and see how to claim early deals and exclusive discounts via our master guide of the best Prime Day deals!
A sale this big means we have the rare opportunity to nab celebrity-favorite products for less. From reality stars to royals, these picks will have you shopping among the stars!
The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2023 Celebrity-Favorite Deals
Best Early Prime Day Celebrity-Favorite Fashion Deals
With these picks, you’ll look like you have your own celebrity stylist!
- Katie Holmes: Kate Spade Veronica Flat — was $198, now $139!
- Miranda Kerr: The Drop Akira Ribbed Pull-on Flare Sweater Pant — was $50, now $22!
- Charli D’Amelio: Gladdon Quilted Crossbody Bag — was $36, now $25!
- Minka Kelly: Champion Reverse-Weave Hoodie — was $65, now $39!
- Kyle Richards: Wiholl Two-Piece Biker Shorts Set — was $28, now $20!
- Lala Kent: Merokeety Crop Puffer Vest — was $46, now $35!
- Marianna Hewitt: Cflonge Striped Pullover — was $46, now $32!
Best Early Prime Day Celebrity-Favorite Beauty Deals
Whether you’re getting ready for the red carpet or a farmers’ market, these beauty buys will elevate your collection!
- Princess Kate: Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Gel Liner — was $33, now $26!
- Alix Earle: LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream — was $30, now $17!
- Jennifer Aniston: Poppyo Blackhead Remover Vacuum — was $30, now $17!
- Whitney Port: Maybelline New York Superstay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipcolor — was $13, now $9!
- Paige DeSorbo: Six-Piece Powder Puff Set — was $10, now $6!
- Khloe Kardashian: Mario Badescu Drying Lotion — was $19, now $17!
Best Early Prime Day Celebrity-Favorite Home Deals
Make your home feel like a million bucks with these finds!
- Tayshia Adams: Hamman Linen White Bath Towels (4-Pack) — was $80, now $34!
- Jessica Alba: iRobot Roomba i3 EVO — was $445, now $399!
- Blake Lively: Adaptive Sound Technologies LectroFan White Noise Machine — was $50, now $32!
- Olivia Culpo: MagicMakers Shatsu Neck and Back Massager — was $50, now $40!
- Christina Hall: Bedsure 100% Cotton Waffle Weave Blanket — was $65, now $50!
- Madison LeCroy: Cesof 12-Pc Halloween Black Witch Hats — was $25, now $22!
- Dixie D’Amelio: Acithgl Bubble Candle (2-Pack) — was $20, now $12!
