Have you heard? It’s back! Amazon Prime Day 2023 is having a part two this year. It’s called Prime Big Deal Days, and it’s bringing us another two days of incredible savings!

Prime Big Deal Days will take place on October 10-11. You can learn all about the sale and see how to claim early deals and exclusive discounts via our master guide of the best Prime Day deals!

A sale this big means we have the rare opportunity to nab celebrity-favorite products for less. From reality stars to royals, these picks will have you shopping among the stars!

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2023 Celebrity-Favorite Deals

Best Early Prime Day Celebrity-Favorite Fashion Deals

With these picks, you’ll look like you have your own celebrity stylist!

Best Early Prime Day Celebrity-Favorite Beauty Deals

Whether you’re getting ready for the red carpet or a farmers’ market, these beauty buys will elevate your collection!

Best Early Prime Day Celebrity-Favorite Home Deals

Make your home feel like a million bucks with these finds!

