Stars — they’re just like Us. They love to keep it cozy in sweater weather! It turns out we’re not the only ones who live in Uggs this time of year. Hailee Steinfeld recently revealed that she rocks her Ugg Coquette slippers on a regular basis!

“Waking up, hitting the ground, and just slipping my feet into these cozy, fluffy things is the best ever,” the “Starving” singer told New York Magazine’s The Strategist. “I have the chestnut and I’ve worn them so much, it’s about time for a new pair. I love a good slipper because I just really dislike being barefoot. So, to have this as an alternative, how can you turn that down?”

We simply cannot. Once you feel this fuzzy footwear, you’ll understand why the True Grit actress swears by these slippers! Keep scrolling to shop your own pair from Amazon.

Get the Ugg Coquette Slipper for just $120 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 2, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Ugg Coquette Slippers are one of the brand’s OG styles, along with the iconic boots. Shoe trends come and go (Remember high-heel sneakers? That was a short-lived style), but these slippers stand the test of time. Lined with Ugg’s signature sheepskin, these slippers are seriously soft! Featuring a lightweight yet durable sole, these slip-on shoes travel both indoors and outdoors. So, you can take these slippers from the garden to the grocery store.

While there are many different colors to choose from, we’re with Hailee on this one — you can’t go wrong with classic chestnut. These tan shoes go with everything! Stay warm all fall and winter in these ultra-comfy slippers!

With over 13,000 reviews on Amazon, these slippers are a shoe-in! “I wear these EVERYWHERE!” one shopper gushed. “They have the comfort of a house shoe but are so versatile you can wear them out when running errands with no need to have to change out of them! They’re warm, great support, have soles with traction so you don’t slip and they’re super cute!” Another reviewer wrote, “I work from home and I’ll wear my UGGs slippers all day long. They’re comfortable, they are warm, durable, and a perfect shoe.”

Want to know why celebrities and customers can’t get enough of these Ugg Coquette slippers? See for yourself by shopping these shoes from Amazon today!

