7 Best Ugg Slippers and Similar Styles for Fall at Zappos

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Each fall, fashionistas stock up on seasonal staples like chunky knits, cozy socks and boots and slippers from Ugg. Since comfort is key, the trusted footwear brand drops an assortment of beloved shoes which sell out like clockwork, especially celeb-approved styles like Gigi Hadid‘s go-to Tazz slippers. Plus, the brand offers adaptive options with wide openings and zippers for easy wear. No matter your budget, you can find Ugg and similar slippers for fall at Zappos, with styles as low as $29.

With that in mind, we rounded up seven of the best Ugg slippers and similar options on Zappos. Get ready to kick off cozy season in style with these must-have shoes!

Ugg Coquette Slippers

Does it get any cozier than Ugg’s signature sheepskin lining? This slip-on shoe is a breeze wear and features a polyester binding made from 100% recycled polyester fibers.

Jessica Simpson Women’s Faux-Fur Clogs

If you love chunky knit sweaters, then you’ll want to stock up on the faux-fur clogs by Jessica Simpson. In addition to keeping your feet warm, these furry slippers are laced with memory foam to make it feel like you’re walking on a cloud!

Ugg Cozy Knit Slippers

The name of these slippers says it all. These ultra-comfy slippers feature a sheepskin collar and cute knit fabric. You can nab them in five autumn-approved colors.

Bearpaw Loki II Slippers

Fashionistas on a budget will dig the Bearpaw Loki II. These furry slippers come with soft suede uppers and a warm faux-sheepskin lining which helps your feet stay warm all day long.

Koolaburra by Ugg Slippers

Slide these plush slippers on when it’s time for some much-needed R&R.

Seychelles New Routine Slides

Grab these mules when you want to serve cozy vibes while you’re on the go.

Ugg Tazzlita Slippers

Give yourself the ultimate lift courtesy of this swoon-worthy platform.

