7 Best Ugg Slippers and Similar Styles for Fall at Zappos

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.
Each fall, fashionistas stock up on seasonal staples like chunky knits, cozy socks and boots and slippers from Ugg. Since comfort is key, the trusted footwear brand drops an assortment of beloved shoes which sell out like clockwork, especially celeb-approved styles like Gigi Hadid‘s go-to Tazz slippers. Plus, the brand offers adaptive options with wide openings and zippers for easy wear. No matter your budget, you can find Ugg and similar slippers for fall at Zappos, with styles as low as $29.
With that in mind, we rounded up seven of the best Ugg slippers and similar options on Zappos. Get ready to kick off cozy season in style with these must-have shoes!
Ugg Coquette Slippers
Does it get any cozier than Ugg’s signature sheepskin lining? This slip-on shoe is a breeze wear and features a polyester binding made from 100% recycled polyester fibers.
Jessica Simpson Women’s Faux-Fur Clogs
If you love chunky knit sweaters, then you’ll want to stock up on the faux-fur clogs by Jessica Simpson. In addition to keeping your feet warm, these furry slippers are laced with memory foam to make it feel like you’re walking on a cloud!
Ugg Cozy Knit Slippers
The name of these slippers says it all. These ultra-comfy slippers feature a sheepskin collar and cute knit fabric. You can nab them in five autumn-approved colors.
Bearpaw Loki II Slippers
Fashionistas on a budget will dig the Bearpaw Loki II. These furry slippers come with soft suede uppers and a warm faux-sheepskin lining which helps your feet stay warm all day long.
Koolaburra by Ugg Slippers
Slide these plush slippers on when it’s time for some much-needed R&R.
Seychelles New Routine Slides
Grab these mules when you want to serve cozy vibes while you’re on the go.
Ugg Tazzlita Slippers
Give yourself the ultimate lift courtesy of this swoon-worthy platform.
Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!