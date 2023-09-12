Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fall weather can be tricky. The day may begin with warm, sunny temps and conclude with brisk, cool winds by nightfall. The best way to ensure you stay warm (and fashionable) during autumn is by adding chunky knit sweaters to your ensembles.

Layer fuzzy cardigans with cute graphic tees and tanks on more relaxed days, or style collared blouses underneath oversized sweaters to elevate your office aesthetic. Between neutral fall colors and buttery fabrics, your options truly are endless! With that in mind, we’ve rounded up a slew of chunky knit sweaters on Amazon. Keep reading for more details on the best cardigans, oversized sweaters and pullovers to shop now!

Cardigans

1. Our Absolute Favorite: When the brisk fall wind picks up, you’ll be grateful you snagged this ZESICA button-down cardigan which shoppers rave about!

2. We Also Love: Nothing says fall like this classic open-front cardigan — how magical is the caramel shade?

3. We Can’t Forget: The fall-approved waffle knit design helps this top-rated cardigan deliver peak cozy vibes.

4. Bonus: The weather can be a tad unpredictable during the fall. This sumptuously-soft cardigan features a fuzzy hood that’s made to protect you from unexpected rain.

Turtleneck Sweaters

5. Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re looking for a roomy sweater, then this Instagram-worthy turtleneck in a variety of hues is for you — obsessed!

6. We Also Love: Lightweight turtlenecks are ideal for in-between days when the weather isn’t too warm or too cold, and this beauty is no exception.

7. We Can’t Forget: Batwing sleeves, ribbed hemlines and roomy fabric all add up to create this must-have chunky turtleneck sweater for fall.

8. Bonus: Team this lightweight turtleneck with your favorite trousers when you’re headed into the office this autumn. Commuting queen!

Oversized Knits

9. Our Absolute Favorite: Is this elegant oversized sweater a top, or is it a dress? Decide if you’ll be rocking this season’s no-pants look or styling it with a pair of cute bottoms.

10. We Also Love: You can layer a collared top underneath this ultra-trendy pullover sweater on those brisk fall nights.

11. We Can’t Forget: Get ready to become the talk of the pumpkin patch when you show up in this chunky knit sweater dress.

12. Bonus: You can never go wrong with stripes, and this loose-fitting sweater is up for grabs in 16 fall-friendly hues.

Pullover Pieces

13. Our Absolute Favorite: This isn’t your standard pullover. In fact, this plush long-sleeve sweater features a ribbed cuff and waistline. Glamour!

14. We Also Love: This chunky cable knit sweater turns an average fall #OOTD into a full-on slay.

15. We Can’t Forget: It’s all in the details! This pretty pullover has the cutest basket weave pattern stitched into the sleeves.

16. Bonus: The weather may be cooling down, but you can still show a little skin in this off-the-shoulder pullover.

17. Extra: In case you missed it, a lineup of neutral sweaters this fall is essential. You can snag the Lillusory Oversize Sweater in 18 covetable shades like orange, yellow and deep red.

