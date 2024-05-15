Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

One of the most exciting thing about ’90s fashion is how much the era relied on denim when it came to new looks and trends. If you weren’t wearing a trendy type of jeans, you had a jean skirt or a jean jacket. And now, in the year of 2024, you can do the same – and bring back the ’90s in a way that looks good with even modern outfits. Like with this hobo bag we found at Walmart!

The No Boundaries Denim Hobo Bag is just $20, and you might look at it and wonder if it truly came from another decade. No, it’s just made that way, but isn’t it adorbs? This large, hands-free bag can hold just about everything and looks like your favorite pair of vintage jeans. It’s giving Baggu if it were part of a dEliA*s catalogue. And best of all, you can wear it strapped around your torso like a crossbody bag or keep it on your shoulder, however you prefer. Either way, you’re going to look fashionable.

The bag has a top zipper so it can keep everything safe, and it has a huge interior area for you to stash anything you need, from your phone and some lip balm to a book – it’s definitely big enough. Spot clean it if it gets dirty, and just adjust the crossbody strap if you’d rather use it as a handbag or something even better. It’s going to look like you planned it, however you decide to wear it.

Whether you’re looking for a new bag or just want something a little more fun to spice up your collection of purses with, this is one bag that can deliver. You may not find anything like this elsewhere either, so be sure to buy it while it’s on offer. This much cuteness for just $20 should be a crime.

