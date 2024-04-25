Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you didn’t know, we love Vera Bradley! The brand is known for its colorful and quilted handbags that are about function as much as they’re about fashion. Whether you need a new tote for traveling or a cute shoulder bag, Vera Bradley has an option for your tastes! Are you looking for a new purse? We found the cutest Vera Bradley purse on Amazon — and it’s 50% off now!

This Vera Bradley Women’s Cotton Glenna Satchel Purse is the answer to all your purse needs this spring. It uses a 50% recycled cotton fabric exterior and is a lightweight option to carry all your daily essentials. Also, the exterior features a hidden zip, two slip pockets and an 11-inch strap drop for hands-free carrying.

Styling this bag is an easy feat — literally! Thanks to its vibrant, multicolor print, it’s perfect to wear with anything in your closet! For instance, you could pair it with a frilly dress and heels for an elevated and sophisticated vibe. Additionally, you could rock it with jeans and a T-shirt for a casual, relaxed outfit.

In regards to this versatile handbag, one Amazon reviewer noted, “I love this bag! This was my first Vera Bradley purchase, and I’ll definitely be purchasing more!”

Another reviewer gushed, “The most beautiful purse I’ve ever owned. It’s exactly as pictured. The perfect purse for spring.”

Additionally, spring calls for refreshing your closet! If you need a bag that can handle your upcoming vacation or your weekly task of running errands, this Vera Bradley purse could be the answer!

See it: Get the Vera Bradley Women’s Cotton Glenna Satchel Purse for $55 (was $110) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of April 25, 2024, but may be subject to change.

