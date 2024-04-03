Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Handbags are one of our favorite categories of fashion — seriously! They are the perfect piece that ties an outfit together. When it comes to accessories in spring, the brighter and bolder, the better. Whether you prefer everyday tote bags or shoulder bags, now is a great time to revamp your accouterments. But sometimes, finding a pretty handbag that won’t clear half of your paycheck can be difficult — but it doesn’t have to be.

Related: 17 Trendy Handbags to Carry Into the New Year With the new year almost upon us, you’re probably already thinking about your style evolution! Whether you were happy with your style progress this year — or not, now is a great time to start foreshadowing how you want your closet to change. Handbags are an evergreen topic that arguably you can’t ever have enough […]

From crossbody renditions to clutches, there are easy handbags that will perfectly elevate your spring ensemble! Nevertheless, we rounded up 17 easy spring handbags under $100 that pack plenty of style without breaking the bank — read on to see our picks!

1. Sparkle! This glitter crossbody bag will elevate any ensemble with plenty of shine — was $27, now just $20!

2. Minimal Elegance: This soft volume top-handle bag has a ruched handle for extra flair — just $40!

3. Woven Drama: If you like the intrecciato weave from Bottega Veneta but don’t like the price, this vegan leather hand-woven handbag is right up your alley — just $58!

4. Everyday Essential: Whether you’re going to the office of running errands, this faux leather tote has you covered — just $65!

5. Travel Vibes: For the spring travelers, this leather purse is spacious enough to carry all your on-board necessities — just $90!

6. Logomania: This Michael Kors East West Chain is perfect for the logo lovers — just $79!

7. Faux Real: For the sustainability queen, you’ll love this faux leather bucket bag because it’s stylish and functional — just $99!

8. Simplistic Chic: This shoulder hobo bag is versatile and pairs well with many things already in your closet — just $20!

9. Crochet Queen: If you prefer a knit handbag because of the aesthetic it provides, this hand-crochet 3-in-1 crossbody bag has colorful beads crocheted within its weaves — was $99, now just $69!

Related: 14 Cutest Handbags for Spring and Summer Starting at Just $14 Now that it’s officially spring, it’s time to swap out our winter accessories for new seasonal staples. If you ask Us, you can never have enough purses! Some of the hottest handbag trends of the moment include woven textures, pastels and beads. So, we went on a mission to find inexpensive options that are in […]

10. Everything’s Just Floral: This clutch has a beautiful floral design and stores all your needs — just $88!

11. Carry It All: Pop all your daily needs into this satchel and you’re well on your way — was $39, now just $29!

12. Rainbow Energy: This crossbody bag is a maximalista’s dream — just $75!

13. Birds Of A Feather: This ostrich feather embellished clutch is perfect for any formal event — was $125, now just $63!

14. Nothing But Net: For those who like the casualness of a knit bag, this Longchamp shoulder bag is suitable for any upcoming spring occasion — just $95!

15. Beaded Realness: This bag has a ’70s feel that lends itself well to a maxi dress or a long, frilly skirt — just $77!

16. ’80s-Inspired: Doesn’t this shoulder bag feel like something your grandma wore back in the day? If so, you could get the modern version of her bag for a steal — just $60!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

17. Rhinestones and Metallics: If you prefer a bold pop of shimmer, you’ll love this clutch — was $88, now just $62!