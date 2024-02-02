10 Best Designer Tote Bags for Every Type of Shopper

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Editor’s note: updated February 2, 2024.

Let’s talk designer tote bags, shall we? When it comes to purses, tote bags are at the top of our list! A tote is basically the real-life version of a Mary Poppins bag — this accessory always astounds Us by fitting a surprising amount of items into a small space. It’s practical, versatile and fashionable all in one. If you’re a gal on the go, a tote bag is the ultimate travel companion — large enough to store your laptop, a change of shoes and all your essentials.

With that in mind, we’ve picked out a range of tote bags for every type of shopper. Whether you’re in the market for a leather tote, a beach tote, a carry-on tote or even just an everyday tote, we’ve got you covered. Read on for more!

Best Tote for Work

This is the perfect work bag — although it is large, the design is still sleek and sophisticated. You won’t have trouble matching it with whatever outfit you’re wearing to the office. It has the capacity to fit a laptop if you carry one around with you, plus much more. It’s split into three different compartments on the inside as well so that you can stay organized!

Get the Coach Willow Leather Tote for $350 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

Best Tote for Travel

This extra large bag is definitely a weekender that can carry everything you need for a quick trip. The bottom compartment is ideal for storing shoes to keep them away from clothing that’s kept up top. There’s also a laptop compartment inside where you can safely stow your tablet or computer!

Get the Béis Travel Travel Tote for $108 at Nordstrom!

Best Everyday Tote

Regardless of what you need a bag for, this is a tote you can count on. It’s made from a sturdy canvas material that’s great for work, grocery shopping, travel and anything else! It’s also super easy to fold up and fit in a smaller purse if you need extra carrying capacity on-the-go.

Get the Marc Jacobs Traveler Canvas Tote for $225 at Nordstrom!

Best Beach Tote

Beach, please! Get ready for spring and summer with this super cute beach bag from BTB Los Angeles. From the fun message in pretty pastel colors and the trendy straw material, this tote is totes adorbs.

Get the BTB Los Angeles Sunrise Sunset Tote for $108 at Revolve!

Best Leather Tote

When investing in a leather tote, you want to make sure that you’re buying a style that will last, which is exactly what you’re getting with this Madewell tote. The leather is smooth, the shape of the bag is timeless and it’s the type of bag that will go with anything!

Get the Madewell The Zip Top Medium Transport Leather Tote for $188 at Nordstrom!

Best Small Tote

If you were to take a classic satchel-style tote and shrink it down to a more manageable size, this is exactly what you would get! It has all of the classic details that totes have in a smaller package, which is excellent for days when you don’t need to carry as many items.

Get the Small Perry Triple-Compartment Tote Bag for $348 at Tory Burch!

Best Large Tote Bag

If you’re looking for a large designer tote bag at an affordable price, then we have the perfect purse for you! On sale for over $200 off, this Radley London tote is luxurious and spacious. Crafted from soft grained leather, this beautiful bag features a front zip pocket, interior zip and slip pockets, twin shoulder straps and a detachable dog tag.

Get the Radley London Wallbrook Large Ziptop Workbag for $139 (originally $348) at Amazon!

Best Tote With Pockets

This bag has four slip pockets on the inside and two pockets on the outside, plus an extra roomy interior so that you can carry a solid amount of items while keeping them all in place. This is another tote which is multi-functional and can be worn anywhere!

Get the Michael Kors Women’s Jet Set Saffiano Top-Zip Tote for $140 on Amazon!

Best Tote For Laptops

This bag actually has a padded sleeve compartment in the back that can fit up to a 15″ laptop or a tablet to keep it safe and protected. The design is perfect for work or travel if you’re taking electronics with you on-the-go and want to make sure that they don’t get damaged!

Get the TUMI Voyageur Valetta Medium Tote for $425 at Amazon!

Best Waterproof Tote

This simple tote is super lightweight and made from a sleek nylon material that keeps your items inside dry and safe if you happen upon wet weather. It’s an iconic bag that’s been around for decades, and we absolutely adore it!

Get the Longchamp Large Le Pliage Tote for $155 at Nordstrom!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us