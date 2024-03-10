10 Chic Tops That Are Perfect for Transitional Weather

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We are now nine days away from the official first day of spring, and that means it’s time to pivot your wardrobe. If you prefer flouncy, sheer tops or off-the-shoulder iterations, now is the time to let those pieces shine! Additionally, finding a comfy top that can transition into the season could be the key to elevating your style. Are you searching for fresh, stylish spring essentials but don’t know where to start — and don’t want to empty out your wallet in the process? We’re here to help!

From dramatic bell sleeves to bold prints, we found something for everyone. We rounded up ten chic tops that are perfect for transitional weather — read on to see our picks!

SimpleFun Women’s Puff Sleeve Top

For those who like their clothes to have a little drama, this puff sleeve top will help you achieve your look — just $27!

Dokotoo Womens Chiffon Blouse

This chiffon blouse has plenty of draapery to elevate you attire effortlessly — just $29!

Sarin Mathews Women’s Off The Shoulder Top

Throw on this off the shoulder top with cute jeans or a flouncy skirt for a sexy, minimal vibe— just $24!

luvamia Women’s Casual V Neck Blouse 3/4 Bell Sleeve Mesh Panel Shirt

Calling all billowing sleeve lovers! This 3/4 bell sleeve mesh panel shirt is edgy but sophisticated enough to wear to formal and informal events — just $25!

BAISHENGGT Women’s Printed Flouncing Flared Short Sleeve Mesh Blouse

Sometimes, you just want to float into into the room, and this flared short sleeve blouse can help you do just that — was $28, now just $20!

Avanova Women’s Leopard Printed Ruffle Mock Neck Top

If you love texture and animal prints, then this leopard print ruffle top is right up your alley — just $31!

Ekouaer Womens Silk Satin Tank Top

This silk satin tank has a luxurious appearance without the steep price tag — just $25!

LYANER Women’s Casual V Neck Ruffle Bell Sleeve Blouse

Get this ruffle bell sleeve blouse for a fun option that will help you take all your basics to the next level — just $34!

VIISHOW Womens Tie Front Chiffon Blouse

This tie front chiffon blouse is super cute and will help you transition easily into warmer weather — just $27!

VALOLIA Womens Short Sleeve Shirt

The short sleeve top has a cute layered sleeve moment that will help you flutter through spring — just $30!