As a proud millennial, I’m still on the hunt for going-out tops, even though I rarely go out anymore. From bodysuits to blouses, these shirts have always been staples for date night or girls’ night out. Just add a pair of high-waisted pants and booties or a skirt and heels, and you’re good to go! It’s an easy outfit formula that works like a charm.

According to Vogue, “The going-out top is officially back” (we didn’t even know it was gone!), so now is the perfect time to stock up on this wardrobe essential! But since it’s winter, camis and crop tops won’t cut it. Dressing for cold weather can definitely be challenging, but it’s possible to stay warm while showing a little skin. In fact, I just cracked the code with my new obsession from Amazon — this long-sleeve ruched top!

Get the Darong Women’s Long-Sleeve Boat-Neck Off-the-Shoulder Top for just $26 (originally $29) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 3, 2024, but are subject to change.

This off-the-shoulder top is one of my all-time greatest Amazon purchases! What’s so special about this seemingly simple shirt, you may wonder? So glad you asked! Some form-fitting styles suck you in uncomfortably or expose imperfections you’d prefer to keep hidden. The ruched design of this top, on the other hand, acts like tummy control to hug your curves while concealing any bumps and lumps.

The long-sleeve silhouette provides extra warmth and the off-the-shoulder neckline offers a flirty touch. The top also hits right below my navel — not too long and not too short. Plus, this shirt is super soft and stretchy for maximum comfort. I don’t even have to wear a bra with this top!

I’ve already worn this boat-neck number countless ways! It’s the ultimate elevated basic. Recently, I teamed this top with leather shorts, sheer tights and tall boots for a daytime matinee. And for a first date, I paired it with high-rise jeans, a black belt and black boots. This shirt makes me feel sexy and sophisticated at the same time!

With 16 different colors to choose from at such an affordable price point, I’m very tempted to snag this shirt in every shade! Whether you’re going out or staying in, you need this off-the-shoulder top — trust me.

