Now that it’s officially the new year, it’s time to wear sporty winter gear which makes you look effortless and chic. No need to sacrifice style or function when it comes to staying warm, so toss aside the notion that you need to be wrapped in unattractive outerwear. Instead, revamp your wardrobe with minimalist, sleek staples which not only keep you cozy but also exude a glamorous aesthetic. From oversized cashmere pullovers, to chic scarves with a touch of French flair, there are plenty of options to elevate your winter fashion game. Whether you’re headed to New York Fashion Week or hitting the slopes, we’ve got the perfect looks for you below!

1. Trés Chic: This Italian boiled-wool coat is a classic for business or pleasure.

2. Beyond Comfortable: There has possibly never been a softer top. Use this funnel-neck top as an added layer or base.

3. Blues Cruise: Carry over the denim trend for an on-point trench coat paired with baggy jeans and an oversized wooly scarf.

4. Show Me Your Hands: Lined in cashmere, these honey leather gloves will look sharp and keep your fingers warm.

5. Baby, It’s Cold: Wrap up in this delicious oversized cashmere scarf which gives you all the blanket feels.

6. Shake Things Up: Consider this bestselling faux-fur coat for alternative outerwear.

7. Roll Up The Hem: The Chelsea boot has everything a girl could want — function and style with lots of gripping action for the slick streets we roam.

8. Crop Top: But make it a puffer. Not all puffers are alike, and this one comes in water-repellent soft matte fabric and fashionable colors — including Barbiecore pink.

9. One & Done: Made from jersey knit with a T-back design, slip into this athletic jumpsuit for skiing the Alps or walking the dog to Target.

10. Keep It Sexy: This is not your grandma’s basic knit top. It has an elongated boat neck which shows off your curves!

11. Best Deal: Get some street cred in this oversized puffer vest which is serving influencer vibes.

12. Zip Up: For the one who wants to eat outside and still stay warm, I highly recommend the Selk’bag, it’s basically an adult snowsuit which covers your clothing (or nothing at all). No one needs to know — do you!

13. Feeling Cozy: Throw on the oversized button-down boyfriend sweater in soft Mongolian cashmere for a relaxed look.

14. Fit to Flatter: Try the ultra-slimming ponte pants with a wide leg and two optional inseam lengths.

15. A Walking Blanket: Paired with knee-high boots, this pullover sweater dress is just the thing to block out the cold and find comfort in your office when forced to come in.

16. Accessorize Me: If you’ve never tried the furry headband before, you’re missing out. It keeps your ears warm and hair perfectly coiffed.

17. Splurge-Worthy: Yes, she’s a splurge, but won’t you look fine. Shop the over-the-knee Ref leather boots that will look fabulous with a miniskirt, the no-pants trend, dresses and everything in between.

18. Sale Alert: This bouclé scarf has all the trimmings of a modern essentialist: elegant, neutral and refined.

