Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Lately, we’ve been daydreaming about après ski life in Aspen, mingling with Kyle Richards and Rihanna at Kemo Sabe after hitting the slopes with Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Kate Hudson. That’s our idea of a winter wonderland! But truthfully, we didn’t have the right wardrobe to keep up with this chic crowd — until today.

Related: 21 Fall Jackets and Winter Coats That Will Elevate Your Outfit If you’ve ever left your coat unbuttoned or unzipped in the cold just to show off your outfit, raise your hand! It’s always disappointing when we put together a super cute outfit and then have to cover it up with a big, “blah” coat. But when the temperatures dip down, down, down, it becomes necessary. […]

Right now, the luxurious line Mackage is offering up to 40% off select styles! This designer outerwear is the ultimate indulgence. Celebrity fans include Meghan Markle, Emily Blunt, Lupita Nyong’o and Lucy Hale.

Save big on these 11 beautiful coats so you can fit in with the elite on and off the mountain!

Stretch Light Down Coat With Blue Fox Fur Collar

Make everybody else green with envy over this olive green down coat with a removable fox fur collar! Tailored for a flattering fit and water-resistant, this coat will keep you warm and stylish in the snow.

Was $1,190 You Save 25% On Sale: $893 See It!

Lustrous Light Down Vest for Ladies

Puffer vests are so popular right now! Embrace the trend of winter-white with this 100% recycled light down vest.

Was $590 You Save 25% On Sale: $443 See It!

Stretch Light Down Jacket With Removable Hood

Looking for a coat that will go with all of your winter outfits? Featuring a removable hood and chevron quilting, this light down jacket is figure-flattering, water-resistant and surprisingly warm.

Was $950 You Save 25% On Sale: $713 See It!

Related: Baby, It's Cold Outside! Browse the Best Winter Parkas Under $100 Oh, the weather outside is frightful! And since winter has just officially started, we’re in for many more months of chilly temperatures. Bundle up in the warmest parkas under $100! You don’t need to break the bank to stay toasty or trendy. Ahead, we picked out our 13 top choices for the season. Stay stylish […]

2-in-1 Reversible Down Teddy Coat

Bundle up in this cozy-chic reversible teddy coat! One side of this down coat is made with plush teddy fleece, while the other side is a sleek quilted shell.

Was $1,250 You Save 40% On Sale: $750 See It!

Double-Face Wool Wrap Coat

Crafted from deliciously soft double-face wool, this wrap coat includes a draped hood and a leather-accented sash tie. The perfect layering piece for a brisk day or a chilly night!

Was $890 You Save 40% On Sale: $534 See It!

2-in-1 Recycled Convertible Down Bomber Jacket-to-Vest

We’re seriously smitten with this fashion-forward down bomber. This quilted jacket converts to a vest, so you can maximize your outfit options!

Was $650 You Save 25% On Sale: $489 See It!

Lustrous Light Down Maxi Coat

Staying warm never looked so good! Designed with chevron quilting, an adjustable storm visor hood, insulated pockets and rib knit cuffs, this lustrous down maxi coat will keep you toasty and trendy at the same time.

Was $1,250 You Save 25% On Sale: $938 See It!

Foil Shield Long Down Coat With Hood

Metallics are having a moment right now, so this insulated foil shield coat is in for 2024. Accentuate your waist with the adjustable drawcord and allow the ample hood and pillow collar to keep you warm and cozy.

Was $1,250 You Save 25% On Sale: $938 See It!

Double-Face Wool Long Coat

This black double-face wool coat is a closet staple! Versatile, timeless and sharp.

Was $990 You Save 25% On Sale: $743 See It!

Matte Light Down Wrap Coat

This light down wrap coat feels as cozy as a blanket! And winter-white is oh-so-chic.

Was $950 You Save 40% On Sale: $570 See It!

2-in-1 Down Parka With Removable Bib and Natural Fur

Want to be extra warm on the coldest winter day? This down Nordic Tech parka features a storm visor hood, natural fur trim, insulated pockets and a removable down bib.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Was $1,350 You Save 25% On Sale: $1,013 See It!