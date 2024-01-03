Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

Major Sale Alert! These Luxe Mackage Coats Are on Sale for Up to 40% Off Today

By
Mackage coat sale
Mackage

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Lately, we’ve been daydreaming about après ski life in Aspen, mingling with Kyle Richards and Rihanna at Kemo Sabe after hitting the slopes with Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Kate Hudson. That’s our idea of a winter wonderland! But truthfully, we didn’t have the right wardrobe to keep up with this chic crowd — until today.

Related: 21 Fall Jackets and Winter Coats That Will Elevate Your Outfit

Right now, the luxurious line Mackage is offering up to 40% off select styles! This designer outerwear is the ultimate indulgence. Celebrity fans include Meghan Markle, Emily Blunt, Lupita Nyong’o and Lucy Hale.

Save big on these 11 beautiful coats so you can fit in with the elite on and off the mountain!

Stretch Light Down Coat With Blue Fox Fur Collar

Mackage green coat
Mackage

Make everybody else green with envy over this olive green down coat with a removable fox fur collar! Tailored for a flattering fit and water-resistant, this coat will keep you warm and stylish in the snow.

Was $1,190You Save 25%
On Sale: $893
See It!

Lustrous Light Down Vest for Ladies

Mackage vest
Mackage

Puffer vests are so popular right now! Embrace the trend of winter-white with this 100% recycled light down vest.

Was $590You Save 25%
On Sale: $443
See It!

Stretch Light Down Jacket With Removable Hood

black down jacket
Mackage

Looking for a coat that will go with all of your winter outfits? Featuring a removable hood and chevron quilting, this light down jacket is figure-flattering, water-resistant and surprisingly warm.

Was $950You Save 25%
On Sale: $713
See It!

Related: Baby, It's Cold Outside! Browse the Best Winter Parkas Under $100

2-in-1 Reversible Down Teddy Coat

teddy coat
Mackage

Bundle up in this cozy-chic reversible teddy coat! One side of this down coat is made with plush teddy fleece, while the other side is a sleek quilted shell.

Was $1,250You Save 40%
On Sale: $750
See It!

Double-Face Wool Wrap Coat

wool wrap coat
Mackage

Crafted from deliciously soft double-face wool, this wrap coat includes a draped hood and a leather-accented sash tie. The perfect layering piece for a brisk day or a chilly night!

Was $890You Save 40%
On Sale: $534
See It!

2-in-1 Recycled Convertible Down Bomber Jacket-to-Vest

convertible bomber jacket
Mackage

We’re seriously smitten with this fashion-forward down bomber. This quilted jacket converts to a vest, so you can maximize your outfit options!

Was $650You Save 25%
On Sale: $489
See It!

Lustrous Light Down Maxi Coat

maxi coat
Mackage

Staying warm never looked so good! Designed with chevron quilting, an adjustable storm visor hood, insulated pockets and rib knit cuffs, this lustrous down maxi coat will keep you toasty and trendy at the same time.

Was $1,250You Save 25%
On Sale: $938
See It!

Foil Shield Long Down Coat With Hood

champagne down coat
Mackage

Metallics are having a moment right now, so this insulated foil shield coat is in for 2024. Accentuate your waist with the adjustable drawcord and allow the ample hood and pillow collar to keep you warm and cozy.

Was $1,250You Save 25%
On Sale: $938
See It!

Double-Face Wool Long Coat

long wool coat
Mackage

This black double-face wool coat is a closet staple! Versatile, timeless and sharp.

Was $990You Save 25%
On Sale: $743
See It!

Matte Light Down Wrap Coat

down wrap coat
Mackage

This light down wrap coat feels as cozy as a blanket! And winter-white is oh-so-chic.

Was $950You Save 40%
On Sale: $570
See It!

2-in-1 Down Parka With Removable Bib and Natural Fur

down parka
Mackage

Want to be extra warm on the coldest winter day? This down Nordic Tech parka features a storm visor hood, natural fur trim, insulated pockets and a removable down bib.

Was $1,350You Save 25%
On Sale: $1,013
See It!

Related: 20 Statement-Making Coats That Will Score You Endless Compliments

skin

Deal of the Day

Say Goodbye to Clogged Pores With This Daily Facial Device — 38% Off! View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!