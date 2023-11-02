Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’ve ever left your coat unbuttoned or unzipped in the cold just to show off your outfit, raise your hand!

It’s always disappointing when we put together a super cute outfit and then have to cover it up with a big, “blah” coat. But when the temperatures dip down, down, down, it becomes necessary. Well, not the “blah” part!

The fall jackets and winter coats we’ve picked out from Amazon below won’t take away from your outfit — they’ll elevate it! Donate your old outerwear and shop our picks below, from fuzzy finds to pretty puffers!

Moto Jackets

1. The Leather Look! A good leather or faux-leather jacket is eternally stylish. This Levi’s jacket is the classic of all classics!

2. Celeb Style! This oversized Automet jacket reminds Us of a piece we’ve seen on Hailey Bieber!

3. Warming Up! Love the moto style but need a little extra warmth? Check out this faux shearling-lined Ly Varey Lin jacket!

Quilted Jackets

4. Free People Vibes! Amazon is perfect for channeling your favorite brands for less. Just check out this Etcyy quilted jacket!

5. All Good in the Hood! This hooded Evaless jacket is excellent the transitional weather at the end of fall and beginning of winter!

6. Perfect Paisley! If you’re a big fan of prints and patterns, this Wyeysyt jacket will quickly capture your heart!

Fuzzy Coats

7. Glam Gal! You’ll be giving total luxury when you slip into this Prettygarden cropped coat!

8. So Fierce! If you’re going fuzzy, why not go leopard print? This Bellivera coat will turn heads, without a doubt!

9. Choosing Checkers! The checkered print integrated into the sherpa of this For G and PL jacket is going to earn you so many compliments!

Cape Coats

10. Cape Queen! If you’re all about making statements (and taking chic IG photos), this Gihuo cape belongs in your shopping cart!

11. Going Long! Go for full drama with this long, hooded Futurino cape coat. Utterly obsessed!

12. All About the Shawl! An impeccable blend of cape, shawl and poncho styles, this plaid Epsion wrap coat is everything you need!

Peacoats

13. Pure Sophistication! You can never go wrong with a piece like this Tanming peacoat. A timeless essential!

14. Plaid to the Bone! The plaid print on this Chartou peacoat totally has designer vibes. You’ll feel fancy the instant you put it on!

15. Peter Pan Fan! If you’re a big fan of Peter Pan collars, you’ll love the many color options of this Allegra K coat!

Cardigan Coats

16. Simply Chic! Streamlined and chic, this Chicwish cardigan coat has quiet luxury vibes — but not a quiet luxury price!

17. Patch Pockets! Thick and cozy, this Aoysky cardi-coat is only made better by details like its pockets and hood!

18. Seeing Stripes! The striped trim all around this Chouyatou cardigan is so cute. We want all four colorways!

Puffer Coats

19. An Actual Icon! This Orolay coat continues to make waves as a must-have for winter weather!

20. Short and Sweet! Love the look of a cropped coat? This Amazon Essentials puffer is short and adorable. The white one looks like a marshmallow!

21. Splurge-Worthy! Winter coats are one of the top items to splurge on. Our luxury pick? This belted SAM. coat, which is actually on sale right now!

