Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Right along with their frequent style partner, the blazer, camel-colored coats have emerged as a giant trend in the last couple of years. Of course, the fashion fave has long been a staple of elevated closets — from Princess Diana to Kate McAllister in Home Alone, the camel coat was a major look for many ’90s style icons, and now that millennial fashion is super-in, so comes camel tones. There are plenty of reasons to adore camel for outerwear: it’s not as dark as black, but still neutral enough to match with a huge variety of clothes. Plus, it can be styled casually and formally — and pretty much every skin tone looks wonderful against camel’s taupe tones.

We’ve gathered our 21 favorite camel-colored outerwear pieces from a variety of retailers, so you can embody the epitome of fashion while also preparing for the colder months ahead. Keep on scrolling for all of our picks from Amazon, to Nordstrom, to J.Crew and beyond!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This sleek coatigan is the ideal semi-jacket, semi-cardigan for this semi-warm, semi-cold time of year — plus, it totally nails that classic camel long blazer look.

2. We Also Love: If this blazer were a Fast and Furious movie, it might be called 2 Buttons 2 Stylish. Thankfully, we don’t write action movies… but we do recommend this neutral-toned jacket!

3. We Can’t Forget: For a more heavyweight option as we approach the winter months, may we recommend a wool blend peacoat like this elegant beauty? Add the on-page coupon for extra savings at checkout!

4. You Won’t Regret It: Score this designer coat for a heckuva deal at Nordstrom now, where you can get this high-quality Karl Lagerfeld Paris creation for over $125 off.

5. Lapel Me All About It: The lapel collar, open front and silhouette-enhancing waist tie make this stunner an all-around great option for a wide variety of body types.

6. Jacket Up: A little jacket, a little sweater and all on-trend style — that’s what you get with this cropped cutie, available at J.Crew!

7. Sleek Style: Ahh, we just love the cut of this double-breasted wool blend overcoat, which enhances the waistline and creates a gorgeous, flattering hourglass shape.

8. One-Button Wonder: One of the best things about this toffee-toned blazer, aside from is trendy style, is the fact that you can also get the matching shorts for a complete ’90s queen look!

9. Coatigan GOAT-igan: This camel coat GOAT looks cozy enough to snuggle up in — so much so that you might not want to take it off, even when you warm up inside from the great outdoors.

10. Wooly Bully: Wool is the key to keeping warm in even the most shiver-inducing weather, and this elegant option from Avec Les Filles ensures you’ll look chic doing it too.

11. Blend it Up: This wool-blend overcoat has big buttons, big pockets and big-time style. Wear it with pride and make a statement your compatriots won’t soon forget!

12. Knit Me, Baby: With a cable-knit construction and a little bit of stretch, this lovely vintage-style sweater is sure to keep you cozy and looking fab on crisper days.

13. ‘Fit to Be Tied: Complete any outfit with a stunning finishing touch, courtesy of this tie-front longline coatigan. Add the on-page coupon for extra savings!

14. Shacket Hack: You’ll be looking chic in this stylish knit shacket, which extends past the knee for optimal coverage and flattering fit.

15. Cashmere Queen: Nothing’s more classic than a cashmere coat! Okay, maybe one thing: a cashmere coat by Calvin Klein. Score one here for just $126.

16. In the Trenches: Trenchcoats have been cool since at least the ’40s, when noir heroes began sporting them during their cinematic investigations. Become your own superstar in this neutral-toned trench, on sale now at J.Crew.

17. Cardi Be-autiful: Autumn and winter is peak cardigan weather, so make sure you’re prepared with a classic camel-colored cardi, on double sale now thanks to the on-page coupon.

18. Amsterdammmm: This “Amsterdam” jacket from Show Me Your Mumu (obsessed with that name, BTW) will have everyone around you going “Damnnn, girl, you’re looking great in that camel coat!” Specific? Yes — but accurate!

19. Cycle Style: For a different take on the camel coat trend, hit the motorcycle jacket style with this beige baddie, complete with all the cool zippers and buttons your heart could desire.

20. Cozy Cocoon: With a slightly more relaxed fit, this cocoon coat also boasts an exaggerated standing collar for a dash of drama. Because who doesn’t love a little drama?

21. Fleece to Meet You: Last, but certainly not least, this fleecy shacket is sure to keep you feeling snug as a bug in a rug, even when the temps are cold as a… well, you get the idea.

Not done shopping yet? See more of our favorite products below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: 14 Rain Coats and Bomber Jackets to Stay Stylish and Dry This Fall Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Fall’s transitional weather is always a bit of a struggle for many fashionistas. The sun can shine bright for one day… and then you’ll be in for rain for the rest of the week. That’s why it’s crucial […]

Related: 17 of the Best Relaxed Leather and Faux-Leather Jackets for Fall Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. This fall, leather (and, of course, faux leather) is the name of the game when it comes to high jacket fashion! We’ve seen the look on stylish celebs like Hailey Bieber, as well as on Fashion Week runways. […]

Related: 17 Trendy Fall Jackets to Keep You Feeling Warm and Cozy Make your coat or jacket the focal point of your fall outfit by shopping these trendy picks that we've rounded up — details