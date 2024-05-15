Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

As a fashion writer and content creator, I’ve sampled a ton of different styles from Amazon lately. Just like with any shopping spree, my haul is very hit or miss! But I narrowed down my favorite finds for summer so you can head straight to checkout with a cart full of keepers.

From sundresses to sandals, these pieces will elevate your summer style without breaking the bank. Keep scrolling to score these Amazon essentials!

Farktop Oversized Trench Coat

I just ordered this oversized trench coat, and I was shocked to discover that the quality rivals luxury looks. The color is slightly darker in person (more of a camel than a beige), which I actually prefer. A trench coat is a classic layering piece that will keep you stylish in rain or shine!

Was $86 You Save 7% On Sale: $80 See It!

Fixmatti Two-Piece Shorts Set

This two-piece shorts set is so comfy-chic! Take this look from the beach to brunch. It’s a summer staple!

Was $40 You Save 5% On Sale: $38 See It!

Boho Beachy Maxi Dress

On a super hot day, you’ll be happy you have this breezy maxi in your closet. Featuring an open back, this boho dress is flowy and flattering.

$22.00 See It!

Sam Edelman Raffia Sandals

Slide into summer in these stylish sandals by Sam Edelman! Raffia is in right now, so these straw-style shoes are super trendy. You can dress these slides up or down!

$130.00 See It!

Aimiray Quilted Jacket

The best part about this puffy quilted jacket? It’s reversible! The other side is a beautiful blue pattern.

$46.00 See It!

Pretty Garden Eyelet Blouse

Available in a variety of colors, this eyelet blouse is eye-catching (see what I did there?). Team it with pants, skirts or shorts.

$45.00 See It!

R.Vivimos Floral Dress

Pretty in pink! This puff-sleeve floral dress is double-lined and dreamy.

Was $46 You Save 20% On Sale: $37 See It!

Artfish Ribbed Knit Tank Top

My sister Brooke told me about this viral tank top, and now I get the hype! It’s stretchy and soft without being see-through.

$20.00 See It!

Realtix Satin Strapless Dress

Need a dress for a summer wedding? This satin strapless dress will keep you cool while looking cool.

$52.00 See It!

Apsvo Gold Earrings

Go for the gold with these no. 1 bestselling earrings! They look nearly identical to the popular Bottega Veneta teardrop earrings.

Was $14 You Save 7% On Sale: $13 See It!