As a fashion writer and content creator, I’ve sampled a ton of different styles from Amazon lately. Just like with any shopping spree, my haul is very hit or miss! But I narrowed down my favorite finds for summer so you can head straight to checkout with a cart full of keepers.
From sundresses to sandals, these pieces will elevate your summer style without breaking the bank. Keep scrolling to score these Amazon essentials!
Farktop Oversized Trench Coat
I just ordered this oversized trench coat, and I was shocked to discover that the quality rivals luxury looks. The color is slightly darker in person (more of a camel than a beige), which I actually prefer. A trench coat is a classic layering piece that will keep you stylish in rain or shine!
Fixmatti Two-Piece Shorts Set
This two-piece shorts set is so comfy-chic! Take this look from the beach to brunch. It’s a summer staple!
Boho Beachy Maxi Dress
On a super hot day, you’ll be happy you have this breezy maxi in your closet. Featuring an open back, this boho dress is flowy and flattering.
Sam Edelman Raffia Sandals
Slide into summer in these stylish sandals by Sam Edelman! Raffia is in right now, so these straw-style shoes are super trendy. You can dress these slides up or down!
Aimiray Quilted Jacket
The best part about this puffy quilted jacket? It’s reversible! The other side is a beautiful blue pattern.
Pretty Garden Eyelet Blouse
Available in a variety of colors, this eyelet blouse is eye-catching (see what I did there?). Team it with pants, skirts or shorts.
R.Vivimos Floral Dress
Pretty in pink! This puff-sleeve floral dress is double-lined and dreamy.
Artfish Ribbed Knit Tank Top
My sister Brooke told me about this viral tank top, and now I get the hype! It’s stretchy and soft without being see-through.
Realtix Satin Strapless Dress
Need a dress for a summer wedding? This satin strapless dress will keep you cool while looking cool.
Apsvo Gold Earrings
Go for the gold with these no. 1 bestselling earrings! They look nearly identical to the popular Bottega Veneta teardrop earrings.