Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

I’m a Fashion Writer — Here Are My Top 10 Amazon Purchases for Summer

By
trench coat street style
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

As a fashion writer and content creator, I’ve sampled a ton of different styles from Amazon lately. Just like with any shopping spree, my haul is very hit or miss! But I narrowed down my favorite finds for summer so you can head straight to checkout with a cart full of keepers.

Related: Unleash Your Inner Fashionista With Summer’s Hottest Trends Under $50

From sundresses to sandals, these pieces will elevate your summer style without breaking the bank. Keep scrolling to score these Amazon essentials!

Farktop Oversized Trench Coat

trench coat
Amazon

I just ordered this oversized trench coat, and I was shocked to discover that the quality rivals luxury looks. The color is slightly darker in person (more of a camel than a beige), which I actually prefer. A trench coat is a classic layering piece that will keep you stylish in rain or shine!

Was $86You Save 7%
On Sale: $80
See It!

Fixmatti Two-Piece Shorts Set

two-piece set
Amazon

This two-piece shorts set is so comfy-chic! Take this look from the beach to brunch. It’s a summer staple!

Was $40You Save 5%
On Sale: $38
See It!

 

Boho Beachy Maxi Dress

green boho dress
Amazon

On a super hot day, you’ll be happy you have this breezy maxi in your closet. Featuring an open back, this boho dress is flowy and flattering.

$22.00
See It!

Sam Edelman Raffia Sandals

raffia slides
Amazon

Slide into summer in these stylish sandals by Sam Edelman! Raffia is in right now, so these straw-style shoes are super trendy. You can dress these slides up or down!

$130.00
See It!

Aimiray Quilted Jacket

quilted jacket
Amazon

The best part about this puffy quilted jacket? It’s reversible! The other side is a beautiful blue pattern.

$46.00
See It!

Related: Summer Vacation Outfits That Work From NYC to France

Pretty Garden Eyelet Blouse

eyelet blouse
Amazon

Available in a variety of colors, this eyelet blouse is eye-catching (see what I did there?). Team it with pants, skirts or shorts.

$45.00
See It!

R.Vivimos Floral Dress

floral dress
Amazon

Pretty in pink! This puff-sleeve floral dress is double-lined and dreamy.

Was $46You Save 20%
On Sale: $37
See It!

Artfish Ribbed Knit Tank Top

white tank top
Amazon

My sister Brooke told me about this viral tank top, and now I get the hype! It’s stretchy and soft without being see-through.

$20.00
See It!

Realtix Satin Strapless Dress

strapless dress
Amazon

Need a dress for a summer wedding? This satin strapless dress will keep you cool while looking cool.

$52.00
See It!

Apsvo Gold Earrings

gold earrings
Amazon

Go for the gold with these no. 1 bestselling earrings! They look nearly identical to the popular Bottega Veneta teardrop earrings.

Was $14You Save 7%
On Sale: $13
See It!

Related: Hit the Hamptons in These 11 Rich Mom Summer Styles

Yellow Crocs

Deal of the Day

Act Fast — Crocs Are 25% Off Today! View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!