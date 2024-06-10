Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Like many people who have been drawn into the world of Bridgerton, I’ve been anxiously waiting for the next installment to drop so I can finally learn if — spoiler ahead — Colin and Penelope end up tying the knot. There’s something about this show that has me in a complete chokehold — I haven’t stopped dreaming about regency era outfits, the ornate hairstyles and, of course, the flawless makeup.

Out of all of the actresses on the show, Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington, has looked absolutely radiant this season. Her character’s anticipated glow-up has been one to remember. Each episode, I fall more and more in love with her romantic smokey eye looks and dazzling skin, and thanks to Coughlan’s makeup artist, Jessie Deol, I have all of the details on the exact makeup products she uses.

When it comes to perfecting a smokey eye, the eyeshadow plays an important role, but it’s the mascara that can make or break the look. I haven’t seen a result as angelic as Coughlan’s in a long time, and I was pleasantly surprised to learn that Deol swiped on a cult-favorite volumizing formula to tie the ethereal look together: Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara.

Much like Bridgerton, Better Than Sex pumps up the drama in a variety of ways. The deep black formula paired with the hourglass shaped wand beautifully enhances and defines every last lash, multiplying fullness and giving the appearance of falsies in just a few swipes. The unique brush shape latches on to eyelashes of all sizes, including the itty bitty ones in the corner to evenly fan out your flutter without leaving behind any fallout. Additionally, beyond amplifying lashes in the moment, the peptide-infused formula also strengthens them over time so they can grow longer and more evenly down the line.

The magic — and dramatics – of this iconic mascara made it a no-brainer for Deol to use on set. And, along with the professionals, thousands upon thousands of Amazon shoppers swear by the life-changing formula for the wow-worthy effects. “I was looking for a mascara that would actually make my eyelashes look good without having to apply like 50 coats before they ‘popped’ and this mascara is it,” one happy shopper writes. “With only one coat, they pop so quickly! It goes on so smoothly and I absolutely love how thick it becomes! Highly recommend this mascara! I will never turn back to any others now!”

If Lady Whistledown were a beauty writer instead of a gossip columnist, there’s no doubt in my mind that Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara would be a constant topic of conversation.

In preparation for part two of season three, be sure to pick up this formula to live out your modern day Bridgerton dreams. After all, the show proves that this mascara is fit for royalty.

