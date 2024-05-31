Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

For as long as I can remember, I never leaned into wearing linen pants. I’d never found a pair that flattered my pear-shaped body — most were either too long, or others made my frame look boxy and heavy, which no one wants. So, instead of being discouraged, I gave up on linen. That was until I took a risk and ordered the Vansha Linen Palazzo Pants from Amazon. Right now, they’re 40% off, making them just $30 instead of their original $50 price!

The Vansha Linen Palazzo Pants are dreamy and exceed all of my expectations. The pants are made with 80% cotton and 20% linen, which makes them soft and flowy. They also feature a smocked high waist with a stretchy waistband that isn’t tight around the midsection and wide legs that give the pants additional character. I was surprised when I put them on, and they were not too long. Instead, they elongated my figure and looked incredible and paired well with my swimsuit. Will I be keeping them? Yes!

Get the Vansha Linen Palazzo Pants (originally $50) on sale for $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 31, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: 17 Linen Dresses, Pants and Tops for an Easy, Breezy Style This Season If there’s one fabric you can depend on to get you through the warmer months, it’s linen. The lightweight and breathable fabric will not only keep you sweat-free during the hottest of summer days, but it will also give you that casual, laid-back stylish summer aesthetic you’re looking for. If you’ve been wanting to add […]

The high-waisted pants achieve a casual, beachy style without looking like loungewear. Not only can you pair them with your best summer suits, but they also work with a handful of other outfits. Think layers: Add a tank top with the bottoms, a lightweight cardigan for chilly nights or even a denim jacket and bodysuit. The options are endless for dressing up these pants.

One shopper who gave the linen pants a five-star rating said, “these are the perfect summer pants. The pockets are deep,” they said. “The shorts lining goes low enough and isn’t too see-thru. The scrunchie part at the top is so perfect. Buy them.”

Since I’ll be at the beach all summer, I’m adding more of the Vansha Linen Palazzo Pants immediately while they’re 40% off.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Vansha Linen Palazzo Pants (originally $50) on sale for $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 31, 2024, but are subject to change.