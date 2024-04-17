Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If there’s one fabric you can depend on to get you through the warmer months, it’s linen. The lightweight and breathable fabric will not only keep you sweat-free during the hottest of summer days, but it will also give you that casual, laid-back stylish summer aesthetic you’re looking for. If you’ve been wanting to add a few new pieces to your collection but don’t know where to start, we’ve got you covered. We rounded up 17 linen and linen-blend dresses, pants, tops and more for easy and breezy styling this season.

Whether you need an everyday pair of linen pants for wearing around the house or for beach days, or a chic dress for summer date nights or events, our roundup includes styles both casual and formal for all of your warm weather needs. And just because each piece in our roundup is made of quality linen material, that does not mean they’re ultra pricey. In fact, our lineup starts at just $20.

Related: This Linen Two-Piece Set Exudes Rich Mom Energy — Just $42 at Amazon Sometimes, your hectic schedule can prevent you from getting dolled up, and here at Us, we like helping you find ways to still feel chic without much fuss — especially as a mother. Two-piece sets are an easy way to stay stylish while remaining cool. So, I took it upon myself to find a cute […]

1. Boho Babe: Looking like it’s straight out of a fashion ad, this maxi dress has a flowy design, large pockets and a scoop neck — $29!

2. Chic Shirtdress: A shirtdress like this one can be made casual with sandals, but also dressy when paired with heels — $35!

3. Peep the Pockets! Not only are these palazzo pants an Amazon bestseller, they’re also incredibly comfortable with a flowy design and soft rayon and linen fabric blend — $33!

4. Darling Drop Waist: A trending silhouette in fashion, this maxi dress from The Drop features a drop waist and is formal enough to be used as a wedding guest dress — $80!

5. A+ A-Line: Meant to help flatter the midsection, this midi shirtdress has a tie-wrap waist — $53!

6. Summer Staple: An easy sunny day style, this mini shirtdress from Tuckernuck will be a summer staple in your closet for years to come — $128!

7. Pretty Prints! It’s not often we see linen dresses made in the beautiful prints that this dress comes in — $54!

Related: These Stunning Spring Dresses Are All Under $10, but They Look $100 Each Everyone needs a closet full of dresses. Granted, they can be super pricey. But they don’t have to be. In fact, you can get tons of dresses at Amazon for a song. In fact, there are tons of dresses under $10 that look like you spent $100 on them. And the best part is, no […]

8. Luxe Loungewear: These linen pants can go from lounging on the beach with a good book to lounging on the couch doing the same — $33!

9. Cute for Cocktails: The perfect cocktail dress for summer, this dress from Banana Republic has a sheath silhouette, a flax linen fabric blend and mini length — was $90, now $54!

10. Tasteful Two-Piece: Great for sipping on aperol spritzes with the girls, this tasteful two-piece linen set consists of a wide-strap tank top and matching pleated shorts — was $37, now $30!

11. Very Cute Vest: Suit vests are all the rage this season, and this one by Faithfull the Brand will go with everything from trousers, to jeans, to skirts — $149!

12. Stylish Skirt: The great thing about a linen slip skirt like this one from J.Crew is that it can be worn with a blazer at the office, but also with a tank for happy hour after — $118!

13. Perfect Pant: If you’ve been wanting a pair of linen pants for summer days in the office, take a look at this pair from Abercrombie that has a tailored design, a pleated front and several length options — $90!

14. Premium Pull-Ons: Not only are these shorts from Quince a comfortable style made with a pull-on design and elastic waistband, they’re also made of a premium 100% European linen fabric — was $68, now $30!

15. Trendy Tank: Add something new to your tank top collection with this V-neck linen style that can be worn alone or under layers — was $31, now $20!

16. Beautiful Button-Up: A quintessential summer top, this button-up top can be worn alone or a layer over a tank — $25!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

17. Easy Outfit: Creating a chic outfit is easy with this two-piece linen set that features a flowy tank top and cropped, wide-leg pants — was $43, now $33!