Sometimes, your hectic schedule can prevent you from getting dolled up, and here at Us, we like helping you find ways to still feel chic without much fuss — especially as a mother. Two-piece sets are an easy way to stay stylish while remaining cool. So, I took it upon myself to find a cute wide-leg set that will help you keep up the rich mom vibes while being a super mom — and it’s only $42 at Amazon!

The BTFBM Women’s Sleeveless Wide Leg Set strikes up the perfect balance between functionality and chicness. It features a 70% viscose and 30% linen material composition, allowing for this wide-leg and sleeveless top set to breathe and remain sturdy. Also, another interesting, fashionable aspect of this set is the tie neckline that makes it easy to take off and put on.

Get the BTFBM Women's Sleeveless Wide Leg Set for $42 at Amazon!

By now, you most likely know that we love the rich mom aesthetic. The style includes luxe, laid-back styles that you can wear for everything while looking polished and sophisticated. Need to pick up the kids and stop by the store to pick up dinner? No problem! Need to attend happy hour with the girls and then have a date night with that special someone? Sure! The rich mom aesthetic is flexible and neutral.

What we love most about this wide-leg set is how relaxed the fabric looks, but the design of the pieces overall has an elevated finish. What’s more, styling this ensemble is easy, and it pairs well with sneakers,heels or sandals to rise to any occasion going on in your life. Further, this set comes in eight colors — we love the solid black and solid rust red variations — and has an S to XXL size range.

While reviewing and gushing over this versatile two-piece set, one Amazon reviewer said, “This two-piece set is one of my favorite things. The fabric is soft and fluffy, and you can wear each piece separately. I love it.”

Another reviewer added, “I usually do not write a review and even less so for products that I actually like, but I have to say the set exceeded my expectations. The fabric is both lightweight and substantial. It looks great on, and you can dress up or dress down. It’s a great purchase.”

So, if you want a breezy outfit that you can wear to lounge around the house or wear to attend a formal event, this wide-leg pant set could be the answer!

