There’s something about flip-flops that makes them feel so minimal and flexible. The shoe silhouette can live up to many tasks — i.e., running errands or living it up while on vacation — and most pairs will keep your feet feeling supported. Are you looking for a new pair of flip-flops? We found the cutest pair of flip-flops that will make the warmer months cool and airy — and they’re only $40 on DSW! Also, DSW is running a 20% off almost everything sale, and you could get them cheaper if you use code INBLOOM!

The Clarks Cloudsteppers Sunmaze Tide Sandal will make your spring attire rotation easier. They feature a synthetic upper with a Cushion Soft padded footbed for maximum support and comfort. You can slip your feet in and out easily, and we love the cute adjustable straps on these babies!

Get the Clarks Cloudsteppers Sunmaze Tide Sandal for $40 (was $55) at DSW!

Although wearing flip-flops doesn’t require much skill or thought, you could style them to help keep your spring and summer looks light and breezy. For example, you could throw them on with easy shorts and a T-shirt for a casual ensemble. Or, you could rock these sandals with a frilly dress for a laid-back yet sophisticated outfit. Further, these flip flops come in 13 colors — we love black and coral variations — and have a 5 to 11 size range!

In regards to these flip flops, a satisfied DSW shopper gushed, “This sandal is so comfortable. It is true to size, and the design is on point. It has a great arch support that does not disappoint.” One more reviewer noted, “These are the most comfortable flip-flops ever. I love the adjustable strap and arch support that is just right.”

Additionally, if you need a new pair of sandals to slip and slide in this spring and summer, these supportive Clarks flip-flops could be the answer! So, snag them for a deal while you can!

See it: Get the Clarks Cloudsteppers Sunmaze Tide Sandal for $40 (was $55) at DSW!

