You can literally never have enough pairs of sandals! Whether you prefer heeled variations or flat, tactical designs, the right sandal can vastly improve your wardrobe. Are you looking for a new pair for spring 2024? We found the cutest pair of sandals that you’ll never want to take off this spring — and they’re 23% off now at DSW!

The Teva Midform Universal Platform Sandal is the epitome of style and edge. Traditionally, Teva sandals were associated with being an uncomplicated, lackadaisical option that allowed college students to throw on clothes and dash out of their respective dorms as they booked it to class — but chances are that you probably wore a pair then, and now, you can get an elevated option! These shoes have the signature three-strap Teva design and have a slight platform sole that makes them feel fresh.

Get the Teva Midform Universal Platform Sandal for $50 (was $65) at DSW!

To style these sandals, you could pair them with a flowy dress and a floppy hat for a relaxed but easy ensemble. Or, you could rock them with shorts or jeans and a T-shirt for a casual look that emphasizes comfort. What we love most about these sandals are the chic platform soles that add a little height to your outfits without adding too much clunkiness. Further, these shoes come in 10 colors and have a 5 to 12 size range.

While reviewing and gushing over these sandals, one DSW reviewer noted, “They are comfortable and lightweight. You must buy, totally worth it!”

Another reviewer added, “I love all things TEVA. The products are so comfortable and stylish that you can wear them with just about anything. I love my shoes. They give LIFE!”

So, if you’re looking for an easy pair of sandals to wear with everything this spring and summer, this platform Teva sandals could be the answer!

