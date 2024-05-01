Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If your mom loves designer, at least you have someone to blame for your expensive taste. Seriously though, moms are tough to shop for anyway since they “already have everything they need”, but try shopping for a designer-loving mom — it’s ten times harder! Unless you’re rolling in the dough, holidays like Christmas and Mother’s Day can start to make a noticeable dent in your bank account.

Luckily, there are ways to make you, your mom and your bank account happy, all at the same time; one of those ways is to shop designer sales! Think about it: you’re getting the quality, style, luxe vibe of designer items without the hefty price tags. Wins all around!

So if you’re still not sure what to get Mom this year, that’s about to change — we found the best deals on some of your Mom’s favorite high-end brands like Coach, Steve Madden and Tory Burch. Read on for the full scoop!

Coach

Our Absolute Favorite: It’s about time you treat mom (or yourself) to a nice new pair of sunnies! Not only is it the perfect season, but it’s the perfect time, too — these square Coach sunglasses are 30% off.

Steve Madden

Our Absolute Favorite: These Balenciaga-looking sneakers are certain to turn some heads. The chunky style is exceptionally lightweight, perfect for day-to-day wear! Grab them 44% off!

Tory Burch

Our Absolute Favorite: This reviewer-loved scent is the perfect way to show Mom some love! Notes of violet, cactus, lavender and vetiver give this perfume an expensive smell. Grab it in one of three different sizes — all on sale!