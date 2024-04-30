Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Remember when fringe jackets were a thing? Well you don’t have to remember for much longer, because they’re a thing again indeed! And we’re not talking about just the Western-inspired leather ones – though we love those too! Suede, velvet and denim are just a few other fabrics that are getting fringe makeovers. We’re all about it!

To hop on the trend, we found 14 fringe jackets that are taking the fashion world by storm. Whether you love a traditional leather look or prefer a luxe velvet flair, there’s an ultra-chic new jacket waiting for you – starting at $15! Scroll on to find your newest transitional weather obsession from stores like Nordstrom Rack, Revolve and Amazon!

(Faux) Leather Fringe Jackets

1. Classy and classic: If you want to wear the definition of a fringe leather jacket, meet this camel-colored fringe garment – $49!

2. Biker chick: We would have bought this trendy motorcycle jacket anyway, but at over half off, we might grab two – originally $89, now $40!

3. Oversized: When you want something as comfortable as it is stylish, an oversized jacket is the way to go. Plus size options available – $50!

4. White leather: Try and think of something white doesn’t go with. We can’t think of something either – $15!

Suede Fringe Jackets

5. Luxury-looking: Cool girl alert! You won’t be able to go anywhere without at least ten compliments. Get it on sale – originally $118, now $78!

6. Princess pink: If Barbie were to wear a fringe jacket, we’re 99.99% sure it would be this one – $43!

7. Party wear: It’s about time to plan a party. Why? So you can wear this fancy suede jacket, of course! There are 13 different color options – $48!

8. Boho beauty: You’ll love how soft and cozy this jacket is. Don’t be surprised if you want to sleep in it, too – $40!

9. Cardigan style: This fringe jacket somehow gives off professional and sexy energy at the same time – $40!

Denim Fringe Jackets

10. Everyday style: Woah there rockstar! This jacket combines the trendiness of distressed denim with fringe – $37!

11. A little splurge: It’s worth a triple digit price tag if it means expensive-looking rhinestones and dainty silver buttons – $120!

12. Concert ready: Get ready, get set to spin, dance and sing. This go-with-everything jacket will be your new go-to – $51!

13. Your new favorite: Okay, maybe we’re projecting, but this is definitely our new favorite spring jacket – $48!

14. Fringe pockets: “Fringe” doesn’t just mean around the edges. This jacket adds a whole new element to the style – $46!