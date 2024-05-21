Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I have a girlfriend who is on pedicure patrol every summer. Scratch that — she’s on pedicure patrol year round. If any of our friends don’t have our toes painted, she drops everything she’s doing to swipe on some pretty pink polish. It’s both annoying and endearing, but I’m glad she keeps us all in check.

She recently was going on one of her pedicure rants, and while I didn’t fall victim to her scrutiny (my toes were painted at the time), I still felt like my feet could use some spiffing up. It got me thinking . . . sometimes it’s just not enough to have your toes painted. Think about it: When you go to a salon to get a pedicure, they don’t just rinse your feet and slap on some polish. There’s a full 45 minute footcare routine that includes exfoliation, moisturizing and sometimes a massage.

I understand that everyone might not have the time (or the money) to regularly stop by their local nail salon, but you can still treat your feet to a little TLC at home with Amazon’s favorite Dermora Foot Peel Mask. At $15, it’s a quick, simple and affordable way to get your feet ready for sandal season — and it’s currently 43% off just in time for summer!

The Dermora Foot Peel Mask functions just like a sheet mask for your face: You simply slide your feet into the masks and let them sit for an hour, then discard the booties. While wearing the mask, your skin gets infused with a mix of fruit extracts and acids that gently work to slough off dead skin, soften calluses and smooth cracked heels.

Now, this isn’t one of those products that works instantly. Don’t expect your feet to be baby soft the minute you remove the booties. The exfoliating acids take some time to spring into action. Typically, your feet will begin to peel and all of the dead skin will shed itself about six days after completing the treatment. After that, your feet will be in pristine condition — all you’ll have to do is paint your toes!

Over 69,000 (!) Amazon shoppers swear by this magical foot peel to get their feet in the best shape possible. Even those who were skeptical about the treatment at first now can’t live without it. “I didn’t expect this product to be as effective as it was,” one reviewer writes. “Like most, you apply and expect results, but don’t see any. About 3 days after wearing the foot mask, my feet began peeling…for about a week. The result was renewed, soft and fresh looking feet. Loved it!”

With Memorial Day around the corner, now is the perfect time to relax in the Dermora Foot Peel Mask. With this mask on hand, you’ll experience the softest, smoothest feet of your life!

Get the Dermora Foot Peel Mask for $8 (originally $15) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 21, 2024, but are subject to change.

