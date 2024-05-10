Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Between hair appointments, nail appointments and all that life entails in between, it can be hard to catch your breath, let alone find time for a bikini wax. After all, “I’m just a girl,” as the viral TikTok trend would say. Another girl who gets the struggle is Brooke Shields, who uses this wax strip kit when she can’t find the time for a wax appointment.

The 58-year-old model and actress revealed in an interview with Today that she uses the Sally Hansen Hair Remover Wax Strip Kit. “I’ll always pick one up . . . if I don’t have time to get a bikini wax or if I’m looking at my top lip and I’m like uh oh, when did that happen?” Shields said. With a life as glamorous as hers, it’s hard to picture her using anything you could find at the drugstore — but this $5 kit is worth it for Shields.

Get the Sally Hansen Hair Remover Wax Strip Kit (originally $7) on sale for just $5 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 10, 2024, but are subject to change.

With a schedule as busy as Shields,’ we have to assume how quick, simple and mess-free the kit is to use. It was made specifically for the face and the bikini area, with 34 pre-cut and double-sided strips, 18 small, 12 medium and 4 large to ensure you can remove hair from every area you need. Helping to slow the visits to the salon, the strips claim to slow the regrowth of hair and work on short hair, with results lasting up to eight weeks. Keeping the sensitive area in mind, the kit also contains six azulene finishing wipes, which on top of cleaning the skin, also help to calm irritation and smooth the area.

Shields is far from the only one who uses these strips in place of bikini waxes though. The strips have accumulated a jaw-dropping 17,700+ five-star ratings on Amazon, with many, many written reviews praising the product. Likely getting ready for bikini season and upcoming trips, over 4,000 shoppers have bought this kit in just the last month.

This shopper said they were “impressed with its effectiveness” and called it a “reliable and gentle option.” “Not only did it remove all the wax residue from my skin, but it also left my skin feeling soft and moisturized,” they said. “It was super easy to use. The formula is gentle and didn’t cause any irritation, making it perfect for my sensitive skin.”

If you’ve got a life that’s as jam-packed as Shields,’ this wax kit is sure to fit into your busy schedule. Plus, coming in at only $5 on Amazon, it’s well worth the money you’d save on going to a salon.

See it: Get the Sally Hansen Hair Remover Wax Strip Kit (originally $7) on sale for just $5 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 10, 2024, but are subject to change.

