Let’s face it — body hair is such an inconvenience! Unless it’s on our heads, most of Us always try to remove as much as possible, especially on our legs, armpits, bikini lines and upper lips. Plucking and shaving are typical routes, but both have major downsides…yes, they remove hair, but plucking is painful and time intensive while shaving often leaves razor bumps and ingrown hairs. Plus, the hair always grows back!

Laser hair removal is a more permanent option, but it typically requires visiting a pricey med spa and spending a few hundred dollars per treatment. If you want a permanent hair removal experience but don’t want to endure the burning, hefty cost and time-consuming treatments, we found a cooling hair-removal device that’s 30% off right now!

This device uses intense pulsed light technology to break down the hair growth cycle at the follicle (the root of the hair). Different body areas have different requirements for follicular breakdown, so the device can switch between nine energy levels tailored to each area. Sound high-tech? It is! A touchscreen allows for easy operation and manual adjustments if needed. Within 12 weeks, you should see 97% less hair!

And we know that laser removal can be painful — not with this device though! This skin-friendly treatment has cooling features to reduce the burning sensation and redness, reaching about 46 degrees Fahrenheit. It cools while it emits pulsed light, so you’re getting the most out of every minute!

The device uses nearly double the amount of flashes that most hair-removal devices on the market do, so it’ll last you for years! It’s also one of the smallest, most lightweight hair removal devices on the market, making it easy to transport, carry and store. You’ll want to bring it everywhere! Whether you’re looking to clear the fuzz above your lip or smooth your legs once and for all, this device has you covered.

Many first-time users rave about the painless device, so if you’re looking to venture into laser hair removal, this is the device for you! According to one reviewer, this device provides “no pain, lots of gain” and comes with easy-to-understand instructions tailored toward beginners.

One thing to note, however, is that IPL is not suitable for all skin types and hair colors; if you have dark brown skin and red, blonde or gray hair, this device may cause irritation and redness. A helpful chart is included in the Amazon product photos, so make sure to check it out before taking the leap! If your skin type and hair color align though, get ready for a smooth leg summer!

Get the Innza Laser Hair Removal with Ice Cooling Function for $70 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 1, 2024, but are subject to change.

