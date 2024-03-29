Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Why buy swimsuit tops and bottoms separately when you can buy them together for $30 and under? We all know the struggle of buying a top and bottom that seem to match, only to find that the color on the screen was a glare and they are, in fact, two completely different greens. Not fun!

Black, white and navy-colored tops and bottoms are less risky to buy separately — but aside from those, it’ll be a gamble. Plus, even if you do get the same color, you may not be able to find the same material. Ribbed and textured swimsuits are popular right now, so the odds of finding a top and bottom with the same exact material is a long shot. You need to make sure your top and bottom look coordinated!

But we know what you’re thinking — swimsuits are expensive. We agree, so we took it upon ourselves to find 13 of the cutest, highest-quality swimsuit sets for the cost of a drink or two out. These two pieces are in all sorts of styles, so you’re bound to find the one that’s your style and that flatters your body best. We promise — you’ll get even more excited for summer once you have a new set to rock!

1. Three for one: This isn’t just a snazzy triangle top and bottom — this set has a swim skirt too! — originally $31, now $18!

2. Tie the knot: Short sleeves and a high-waist design give this set a retro vibe. It’ll stay secure while you swim, dance by the pool or walk on the beach — $29!

3. A little scandalous: Maybe don’t wear this thong and push-up set to the kiddie pool, but wear it confidently wherever else you go — $30!

4. Ribbed and cheeky: Simplicity is key with swimsuits because let’s be real — you’re the star of the show — $26!

5. So many options: And by “so many options”, we mean it — choose from 38 different colors and styles of this versatile set — originally $32, now $26!

6. One shoulder only: Asymmetrical everything is trendy right now, so of course that applies to swim tops — $29!

7. Boho beauty: Yes, the coverup is included! This set gives eccentric free spirit energy — originally $26, now $23!

8. Deep v-neck: If you’ve got it, flaunt it! This vibrant swimsuit radiates sunshine and all-around good vibes. We love the hot pink color — $29!

9. Sporty queen: Something about this set just yells fitness fanatic. If you enjoy swimming in the pool or ocean, this is the suit for you — $26!

10. Rainbow trim: We can guarantee that nobody at the beach party will be wearing the same swimsuit as you — $29!

11. Flattering fit: Let’s face it — putting it all out there can be intimidating! These high-rise bottoms will smooth out any lumps or bumps — $30!

12. Cute cutout: This set is made of a nylon and spandex blend, making it ultra-stretchy and soft — $27!

13. Sexy and strapless: No straps, no problems. This ribbed set has a buckle for added pizzazz and detailed ties in the back — $30!