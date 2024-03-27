Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Easter is only a few days away — yay! Whether you celebrate traditionally or just enjoy the egg decorating and chocolate bunnies, there really is something for everyone on this holiday. It’s also become a major gifting holiday (hello, Easter baskets!) that you have to prepare for.

When trying to decide what to gift your family, shopping for the kids can be the easiest part — an Easter egg hunt, chocolate and maybe a toy or two. It’s your significant other, mom, dad, aunt or brother that can be hard to shop for. Quadruple that difficulty when you’re shopping last minute!

We searched high and low to find the 24 best basket-filling gifts that should arrive in time for the holiday. You may need to expedite the shipping for some things, but you can still get all of these gifts by Sunday! Just don’t miss the window of opportunity — last-minute shopping is, as you know, a time-sensitive matter! As for now though, we have you covered with great gifts for all of the special people in your life. Let’s get to it!

Best Easter Gifts for Him

Our Absolute Favorite: This Bluetooth meat thermometer is the perfect gift for the guy who loves to grill, linking to his phone and giving him real-time status updates. The app also guides him with cooking times, resting times and when the meat is ready to eat!

Best Easter Gifts for Her

Our Absolute Favorite: The sun is always there, but it gets stronger every day as we approach summer. This tinted SPF doubles as a makeup primer, but it can also be worn on its own! Non-greasy, protective and moisturizing, she’ll be wearing this all the time.

Best Easter Gifts for Kids

Our Absolute Favorite: Not only is this bunny adorable, but it sings and plays, too! Your little one will be obsessed with the floppy and oversized ears. So huggable! This bunny will be a cuddling staple for any age, starting at age zero. Bonus: he’s 33% off!