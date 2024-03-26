Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you spend $70 every few weeks for a dip manicure, I get it. It isn’t the best feeling to spend a week’s worth of groceries to get a manicure, but it’s worth it to have a shiny manicure that lasts for weeks… right? I don’t know about you, but I’m not nearly coordinated enough to do my own, nor do I have the light, powder, drill or other tools… so it’s a good use of money, right?

I was able to justify recurring manicures to myself until about four months ago when I did the math… $70 every three weeks is more than $1,200 a year. Yes, it comes out to more than a grand a year just for nails. Although it was painful, the math made me realize I needed an alternative. The only other option would be to get all the tools, lights and drills and do them myself.

After doing some dip powder research, this number one bestselling kit kept coming up; it didn’t have any lights or drills and was only $13. As skeptical as I was, I bought it months ago and haven’t looked back, not even once! The all-in-one set comes with everything you need including four nail colors; a liquid base, activator and topcoat; two extra nail polish brushes; a dipping tray; a nail file and a powder brush. It’s 100% beginner friendly!

The dip powder itself contains calcium and vitamins to protect your nails from damage. It doesn’t chip, peel off or crack and lasts just as long as a salon manicure (even longer in some cases!) — no UV lights, LEDs or heavy-duty drills required! Note that the colors look different in the powder canister than on your nails, so be sure to double-check the Amazon photo or do a test layer on a piece of plastic.

The dip powder is easy to apply and hard to mess up, a beautiful combo for us artistically challenged folks. Just apply a base coat, dip your nail into the powder of your choice and let it dry for 30 seconds. Do this process again followed by a layer of the applicator coat. Simply wait a minute before applying the shiny topcoat and you’re good to go! If you love having longer nails like I do, try gluing on a set of nail tips (filing to smooth the ridges) before starting the dip process.

This set comes with four Easter-themed colors, but the pastel hues can be used all spring and summer long. If you’d prefer other colors though, click on the color column — overwhelming? Yes! Amazing? Also yes! And if you want to make your own color, feel free to mix and match different powder colors in the dipping tray.

The entire process takes about half the time it takes at the salon, so whether you think time is money or money is time, you’re going to want to check this kit out. It’s 38% off right now, just in time for Easter and pastel season!

See it: Get the Azurebeauty Dip Powder Nail Kit for $13 (originally $21) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 26, 2024, but are subject to change.

