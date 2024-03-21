Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

That feeling when you leave the salon is unreal — your hair shines like silver, bounces like a trampoline and looks smooth as silk. Okay, enough similes, but you get the point. That post-salon feeling is a great one! But you probably don’t go to the salon unless you’re getting a cut or color change (or unless you’re attending a wedding and need your hair styled).

Yes, it would be nice if you could have a salon ‘do on a daily basis, but that would cost thousands of hard-earned dollars a month. And knowing how the universe works, it would probably start raining whenever you step outside! All in all, we don’t recommend replacing rent with salon vouchers. But if you still want the look and the confidence a salon hairdo provides, we’ve got you covered!

We found seven of the best curlers, wavers, wands, dryers, irons and multi-use tools to give you that luscious mane you seek — all for under $34. Many are only on sale during the Amazon Big Spring Sale, so you’re going to want to grab your new favorite tool(s) before Sunday, March 25. And if you haven’t been following the Amazon Big Spring Sale, check the Shop With Us homepage for every deal you need to know about!

Without further ado, here are the best 7 hair tools you can grab for a steal right now!

Tourmaline Wave Artist Deep Waver

Major credibility alert! This number-one bestselling iron makes beachy waves, tames frizz and adds shine. A deep barrel design gives your hair the natural-looking waves that scream California!

Get the Bed Head Tourmaline Wave Artist Deep Waver for $22 (originally $33) at Amazon!

One-Step Volumizer Brush

When dry shampoo doesn’t do the trick, you need a volumizing tool. This one is both a hair dryer and a hot air brush, making it easy to dry and style at the same time. Nearly 377,000 reviewers love it! Grab it for more than 50% off!

Get the Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Dryer for $34 (originally $70) at Amazon!

Ionic Hair Dryer With Diffuser

What works to dry straight hair is completely different from what works for curly — they shouldn’t be treated the same! This ionic dryer has you covered with three different attachments for all hair types.

Get the Wavytalk Professional Ionic Hair Dryer with Diffuser and Concentrator for $32 (originally $55) at Amazon!

Gold Curling Iron

If you want long-lasting one-inch curls, you’ve arrived at the right place. Not only does this tool give you bouncy, well-defined curls, but it looks totally luxe! The iron can be used as a traditional curler with a clip or as a curling wand.

Get the Hot Tools Pro Artist 24K Gold Curling Iron for $28 (originally $50) at Amazon!

2-in-1 Straightening and Curling Iron

Why choose between a flat iron, waver and curler when you can have them all? This tool has twisted, curved and round plates that allow you to tailor your look. Bonus: It heats up in just 30 seconds!

Get the Landot 2-in-1 Hair Straightener and Curling Iron for $32 (originally $53) at Amazon!

5-in-1 Curling Wand Set

This set comes with a curling iron brush and four attachments: a one-inch bubble barrel for waves, a small wand for tight curls, a tapered curling wand for regular curls and a thick 1.25-inch wand for large curls and waves.

Get the Sixriver 5-in-1 Curling Wand Set with Thermal Brush for $33 (originally $37) at Amazon!

Portable Hair Straightener Brush

Having silky straight hair while you frolic in the tropics truly couldn’t be easier. This mini brush weighs just .39 pounds, fitting perfectly in your purse or luggage! 200 million negative ions work to give you that post-salon blowout look.

Get the Tymo Portable Mini Travel Hair Straightening Brush for $30 (originally $40) at Amazon!