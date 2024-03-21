Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If half your time watching The Bachelorette was spent admiring Hannah Brown‘s hair — same. There was never a strand out of place! And if you still follow her on Instagram, you know nothing’s changed; her hair is still just as voluminous, bouncy and full on a day-to-day basis.

Lucky for all of Us, Hannah so kindly shared some of her absolute favorite products with The Strategist, one being a hair product! And no, her secret to a luscious mane isn’t a $300 deep conditioning serum from Switzerland (phew!). Holding the top spot is — drumroll please — a $36 dry shampoo from Sephora. Hannah Brown may not have found love on The Bachelor, but she sure found it with this dry shampoo!

Get the Vegamour GRO Dry Shampoo for Thinning Hair at Amazon! Also available for $36 at Sephora!

On non-wash days, you want to make it look like it’s not a non-wash day… does that make sense? Brown explains it perfectly: “I won’t let my hair look like it’s dirty — I at least need to do a good job convincing people that it’s clean.” And this dry shampoo doesn’t just absorb oil and revitalize your hair; it uses vegan phytoactives to support your scalp and promote hair growth — healthy hair starts at the scalp!

A clinical study found that after using this product for an extended period, participants noticed a hair density increase of up to 52% while shedding was reduced by up to 76%. In other words, consistent use yields thicker, healthier-looking locks that appear clean and refreshed. Your hair will smell clean too — the formula contains 100% pure bergamot essential oil that will leave your hair smelling citrusy, warm and slightly floral.

Mung bean, red clover and kaolin clay are what actually absorb the oil on your scalp, removing odors and giving your hair the traditional lightweight, airy texture that makes dry shampoo such a savior. It doesn’t leave a white cast or chalky look either (as long as you apply it properly), so nobody will ever know you didn’t just come from a blowout at the salon!

To use this dry shampoo, simply hold the can four to six inches away from your scalp and spray for a few seconds. Do this for as many sections of your hair that need it, working your way around your head. After you’re done spraying, massage the shampoo into the roots and voila! Style however you do.

If you want even more volume, the brand recommends flipping your head upside down while you massage the shampoo into your roots. Maybe this is what Hannah does to get her voluminous look… we may never know!

