The 2024 Grammys were a night of glitz, glam and celebration in the music industry. There were major wins (like Taylor Swift’s fourth Grammy for Album of the Year), and some disappointing snubs (Olivia Rodrigo and Lana Del Rey went home completely empty-handed). The true star of the night, though, was Miley Cyrus… or more specifically, her hair.

Sure, Cyrus won her first ever Grammy for her song “Flowers,” but it was her voluminous hair that truly stole the show. Her ‘70s-inspired ‘do was completed by the star’s longtime hairstylist Bob Recine, who said in an Instagram post, “We decided we wanted something dry and bigger, more fuller hair, but sexy and tousled and touchable.”

That vision was definitely achieved with a blowout that will go down in history. But how did Recine manage to get Cyrus’ hair to defy gravity for the entire night? The answer is the $19 Nexxus XXL Volume Medium Hold Hairspray!

“Although I love all the Nexxus Hairsprays, I really love this medium hold spray as it leaves hair with no residue and has a strong but soft hold on all styles,” Recine detailed in his Instagram post, where he shared his step-by-step process. “As I blow dry each section, I apply Nexxus XXL Volume Hairspray. And as I also softly tease the roots of hair, I apply it there as it holds perfectly, and also gently. I also added a few Velcro rollers on top to get that sexy bounce.”

Along with the hairspray, Recine also used a few other affordable items from Nexxus to boost Cyrus’ shine and fend off humidity. For the latter, he applied the $16 Epic Shine Anti-Humidity Spray on damp hair to prevent moisture and humidity from ruining the final result. Before sending her down the red carpet, he gave her finished coif a “jewel-like shine” with the $14 Repair and Nourish Hair Oil.

From the carpet, to accepting her award and even performing the song that secured her first Grammy, Cyrus’ hair maintained its volume through it all — which was a seriously impressive feat when you take into account all of her outfit changes and the length of the awards show itself.

As someone who competed in beauty pageants all through adolescence, this hairspray is one thing I wish I would’ve had on hand. That love of big hair has never faded, though — and if Cyrus is any indication, I have a feeling that endless volume is making a comeback. If you’re ready for a volume renaissance, the Nexxus XXL Volume Medium Hold Hairspray is an absolute necessity in your haircare arsenal.

