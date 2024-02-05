Miley Cyrus was in total “shock” after her 2024 Grammys wins, but her choice to leave dad Billy Ray Cyrus from her acceptance speech appears to be intentional.

“I had all the perfect things to say but none of them could come out in this moment of shock,” Miley, 31, wrote via Instagram on Monday, February 5, sharing her extended speech. “I’m happy they didn’t … because (thankfully) prepared perfection just isn’t my story. Life is so much more exciting this way.”

Miley initially gave her mom, Tish Cyrus, her eldest sister, Brandi Cyrus, and her boyfriend, Maxx Morando, a shout-out on Sunday, February 4, after winning Record of the Year for her song “Flowers.” However, Billy Ray, 62, and Miley’s other siblings, Trace, Braison and Noah Cyrus, didn’t make the cut.

Miley, who also won Best Pop Solo Performance at the awards show, hinted on Monday that her brief list of loved ones was not a mistake. The singer highlighted her biggest inspirations on social media, once again leaving out her father and three of her four siblings.

“To my mommy @tishcyruspurcell I love you more than anything in the entire universe,” Miley wrote after the event. “My family, @brandicyrus thank you for being there like always.”

The musician honored her godmother, Dolly Parton, in the speech, writing, “I felt your fairy dust everywhere (I put a little extra in my hair, could you tell?!).” Miley acknowledged her “lover, my momos” Morando, 25, as well as her friends and collaborators on her Endless Summer Vacation album.

She praised her “team,” including her glam squad before thanking her different record company partners.

“I celebrate my fans above all else. No award means as much to me as the years we’ve spent together. You SAW me before this recognition. I never needed it because I HAVE YOU,” Miley gushed. “A day doesn’t pass that I don’t spend at least a moment thanking heaven for sending me such supportive earth angels. I love you with my entire heart. To many more years together.”

In addition to her inner circle and fans, Miley thanked Mariah Carey “for being so iconic.” Carey, 54, presented Miley with her first Grammy trophy on Sunday and Miley was starstruck in the moment.

“This MC is going to stand by this MC for this, because this is just too iconic,” Miley told the audience at Crypto.com Arena during the awards show. “I just saw you at the Hollywood Bowl, it was everything.”

When Miley returned to the stage to accept the Record of the Year award, she was once again surprised by the honor.

“Thank you all so much. This award is amazing. But I really hope that it does not change anything. Because my life was beautiful yesterday,” she said, naming cowriters and producers Thomas “Kid Harpoon” Hull, Michael Pollack, Brian Rajaratnam and Mark “Spike” Stent.

Miley then listed off her mom, 54, boyfriend and older sister Brandi, 36, as her special thank yous. “I don’t think I forgot anyone, but I might have forgotten underwear. Bye,” she concluded. The former Hannah Montana star snubbing her dad was even more noticeable as Billy Ray was at the Grammys.

Miley and Billy Ray have seemingly been at odds over the past year after Billy Ray married Firerose and Tish wed Dominic Purcell in 2023.

Billy Ray and Tish divorced in April 2022 after nearly 30 years of marriage. The exes share three kids, Miley, Braison, 29, and Noah, 24. Billy Ray adopted Tish’s eldest kids, Brandi and Trace, 34, when they got married in 1993.

Miley appeared to favor her mom’s new relationship as she, Brandi and Trace were all in attendance when Tish tied the knot last August. Noah and Braison skipped their mom’s nuptials. Billy Ray married Firerose, 34, that October.

“Tish will always love her kids no matter what,” a source exclusively told Us in August 2023. “She understands divorce might be challenging especially when she and Billy Ray had been together for so long.”

A second insider said that Tish is “sad the family are at odds over her and Billy Ray’s respective romances,” but she “hopes it will ride itself out over time.”

As rumors of a family feud swirled, a rep for the group denied there were any problems. “Noah and Tish’s reps have spoken and can categorically confirm that this ‘source’ is absolutely false, and not from anyone close to the family,” the Cyrus family rep said in a statement to Us in August 2023. “The family is shocked and hurt by the false narrative taking shape on both social media and in the press and ask that everyone please respect their need for privacy at this time.”