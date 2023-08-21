From Miley Cyrus’ rebellious past to Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cryus’ multiple splits, the Cyrus family has had their fair share of controversies over the years.

Billy Ray and Tish — who were wed from 1993 to 2022 — welcomed children Miley, Braison Cyrus and Noah Cyrus together. After Billy Ray and Tish tied the knot, he adopted her two kids Brandi Cyrus and Trace Cyrus from a previous relationship.

Keep scrolling to see the Cyrus family’s controversies over the years:

Miley Cyrus’ Ice Cream Cart Pole Dance

Miley was criticized for a dance number she did at the height of Hannah Montana’s popularity which featured a pole at the 2009 Teen Choice Awards. While singing “Party in the U.S.A.,” Miley got up on top of an ice cream cart and straddled the pole as she belted out the words.

Miley Cryrus’ ‘Bangerz’ Era

As Miley grew up and explored her musical artistry, she went through many phases. She ditched her Disney Channel era for good while recording her Bangerz album, she participated in a series of controversial performances, including twerking at the 2013 VMAs and performing nude in her “Wrecking Ball” music video.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus’ Divorce

Throughout Billy Ray and Tish’s 30-year romance, they had their fair share of ups and downs. The pair filed for divorce on more than one occasion but worked things out. However, they called it quits for good in July 2022 when Tish filed for divorce from the country singer citing irreconcilable differences.

“It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts. We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths,” Tish said in a statement to Us Weekly, the same day the divorce news broke. “We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents. We have not come to this decision lightly or quickly but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important. With Love and Hope … Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus.”

Miley Cyrus’ and Liam Hemsworth’s Split

Miley and Hemsworth had an off-and-on relationship that began after they worked together on the 2010 film, The Last Song. The pair got engaged in June 2012, but called it off the following year. In 2016, Hemsworth and Miley rekindled their romance and tied the knot two years later. However, the twosome split for good after eight months of marriage. Following their split, Miley was accused of cheating on Hemsworth after she was spotted getting cozy with Kaitlynn Carter. The musician, for her part, shut down the allegations and cleared the air.

“Once Liam & I reconciled, I meant it, & I was committed,” she wrote via a lengthy Twitter thread in August 2019. “There are NO secrets to uncover here. I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP. I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will.”

In 2023, Miley released her song “Flowers” which was seemingly about her breakup with Hemsworth.

Billy Ray Cyrus Moves on With Firerose

After Billy Ray split from Tish in July 2022, he moved on with singer Firerose whom he initially met while on the set of Hannah Montana. Firerose, for her part, was a guest star on his daughter’s show as a child.

“I loved doing that show,” Billy Ray recalled of the Disney series to People in November 2022. “There’s a couple old pine trees on the lot that look like Tennessee. [My dog] Tex and I would go out there in the middle of the day and he’d take care of his business and we’d stretch and I’d think how much I missed Tennessee. On that given day, Firerose came out of the front door. There was almost a moment of, I don’t know, recognition. I was like, ‘This girl’s a star.’”

The pair — who have a 27-year age difference — worked together as music collaborators before getting engaged in November 2022.

Tish Cyrus’ Wedding Drama

Following her separation from Billy Ray, Tish moved on with Dominic Purcell. The couple got engaged in April 2023 and tied the knot four months later. Trace, Miley and Brandi were all spotted at their mom’s nuptials, while Noah and Braison seemingly did not attend.

The brother-sister duo shared a series of photos on Tish’s wedding day that seemingly showed them hanging out together instead of attending the wedding. They went to a cafe and Wal-Mart. In one photo, Noah donned a t-shirt that featured her father’s photo. Neither Noah nor Braison have directly addressed Tish’s wedding and Us Weekly reached out to the Cyrus family for comment.